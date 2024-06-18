Spotify’s spreadsheet music video from FCB New York wins Digital Craft Grand Prix

Spotify’s B2B music video campaign “Spreadbeats,” which was created and distributed to marketers entirely in a media plan spreadsheet, won the Digital Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.
Created by FCB New York and Uncharted for Spotify Advertising, the campaign featured music and a mischievous little character coded into a spreadsheet on cell E7. Spotify began sending the Excel file (Ad Age had a personalized one) to brands and agencies on the first week of June in markets including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India and Singapore.