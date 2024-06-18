Special Report: Cannes Lions

Spotify’s spreadsheet music video from FCB New York wins Digital Craft Grand Prix

The B2B campaign for Spotify Advertising featured animated, colorful music coded onto Spotify’s media plan spreadsheet
By Sabrina Sanchez. Published on June 18, 2024.
‘Spreadbeats’ featured a mischievous little character coded into a spreadsheet on cell E7 bouncing around the sheet to a John Summit track.

Credit: Spotify Advertising

Spotify’s B2B music video campaign “Spreadbeats,” which was created and distributed to marketers entirely in a media plan spreadsheet, won the Digital Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.

Created by FCB New York and Uncharted for Spotify Advertising, the campaign featured music and a mischievous little character coded into a spreadsheet on cell E7. Spotify began sending the Excel file (Ad Age had a personalized one) to brands and agencies on the first week of June in markets including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India and Singapore.

When opened, the character begins to bounce around the sheet and heads on a colorful, animated journey in the sheet, set to a John Summit track. A second page on the sheet includes Spotify Advertising’s media plan.

The campaign launched just before the awards and was well received by Cannes Lions judges, who quickly included it in the shortlist for a Titanium Lion.

Spotify and FCB New York also won a Gold Lion for “Spreadbeats” in the same category.

The agency took home another Gold for a campaign for Anheuser Busch-InBev’s Michelob Ultra. “Lap of Legends” featured a 15-lap sprint race in which F1 driver Logan Sargeant races in a real car against multiple virtual iterations of legendary drivers, namely—Mario Andretti, Jacques Villeneuve, Damon Hill, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Jenson Button. 

Deutsche Telekom and adam&eve Berlin took the last Gold in the category for its “Without Consent - A Message from Ella” campaign.

