Instagram's Pride installation at Cannes celebrates LGBTQ people in front of the lens
Instagram unveiled a colorful, light-bending installation at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday. “Where the Rainbow Ends” uses the light spectrum as a metaphor for diversity—a prism can split white light into an array of colors.
The exhibit commemorates Pride Month as well as the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. It was created by Instagrammer Germans Ermičs, an artist who often works in glass—a reference to Instagram owner Facebook’s sponsorship of the Glass Lion, awarded to creative work that address issues of social justice and cultural change.
LGBTQ people have “moved from being primarily the creative forces in production and being behind the camera to being in front of the camera as well,” Damien Baines, experiential marketing lead at Instagram tells Ad Age. Being in the spotlight meant hiding their authentic selves, he says, though that is beginning to change.
“I’ve been personally encouraged by figures like Billy Porter and Lena Waithe that are doing some amazing work and being very expressive and just naturally who they are," says Baines. “They’re being embraced for that.”
But real change, he adds, is yet to come. “I think we will have achieved true success when a person is just free to choose [their role] based on preference and what they want to do, not because of any limitation or restriction.”