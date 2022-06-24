Leo Burnett Mumbai wins Sustainable Development Grand Prix for Procter & Gamble period education campaign

Why it won

“We wanted to look at the work and authenticity across these categories, said Kimberlee Wells, jury president and CEO of TBWA Australia. The jury wanted to avoid “any form of washing,” Wells said, referring to greenwashing or perhaps woke washing, but not to cold water washing. (More on that in a minute.)

“We were also looking at real-world impact, that the work was not just purely to have a conversation but to actually drive change for the environment or for people,” she said. “We were also looking for unexpected bravery, something that really surprises you and would remind you that that is actually our job. And we were looking for scalability.”

The Whisper work aims to eliminate the problem of 23 million girls dropping out of school every year in India because of embarrassment over period taboos or inability to deal with periods.

“The red piece of paper became the symbol of our revolution,” according to Leo Burnett’s entry, and was in some cases read live on TV by commentators. It was adapted to 28 art styles and languages for even the remotest parts of India.

Controversy, or clear winner?

“We were fairly unanimous from the outset,” Wells said. But one that “we did have quite a bit of conversation about” was Tide’s #TurnToCold campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi, New York (part of the P&G-focused multi-agency Woven Collaborative), which took a Gold Lion. The campaign aimed at getting people to wash more of their clothes in cold water, thereby saving energy and money. “What we loved about this is that it’s pure celebratory advertising tackling still a huge environmental problem,” Wells said.