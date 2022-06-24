Leo Burnett Mumbai wins Sustainable Development Grand Prix for Procter & Gamble period education campaign

Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett, Mumbai, won the Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix Lion for “The Missing Chapter,” a campaign for Procter & Gamble Co.’s Whisper sanitary protection brand to bring period education to girls in India as a way to keep them in school.
The Sustainable Development Goals Lions, developed in coordination with the United Nations according to Philip Thomas, CEO of Events & Intelligence for Cannes operator Ascential, has wide leeway for considering work that advances environmental or social sustainability. And it just so happens that P&G and Publicis Groupe had not only the winner but also the runner-up.
This happened, perhaps ironically, on a week when P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard talked about flipping his “Force for Growth. Force for Good” slogan so growth comes first—though he did note a host of efforts on the “good” side of the ledger.
What it is
The Missing Chapter follows the story of an Indian schoolgirl who conspires with friends to print and distribute red flyers featuring in anatomical detail why and how girls have periods, and to encourage sanitary pads as a way of dealing with them.