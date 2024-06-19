CeraVe’s Super Bowl teaser push from Ogilvy PR wins Social and Influencer Grand Prix

The influencer campaign garnered 15.4 billion impressions before the Super Bowl spot had even aired and drove a 2,200% increase in internet searches for the brand, according to Ogilvy PR.

“This was less about us briefing someone and saying ‘You have to do this a certain way,’” Adam Kornblum, senior VP and global head of digital marketing for CeraVe, told Ad Age. “Instead, we said, ‘Here’s the story we’re looking to tell. You are famous for what you do, because you’re great at what you do, and we want you to do that here.’ CeraVe is definitely an important part of the story, but how that story is told is really through the influencers and in their voice.”

Gold winners

Several of the gold winners in the Social and Influencer category also leaned into pop culture moments amplified by social media creators. Heinz and Rethink Toronto’s “Heinz Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” transformed a post on X (formerly Twitter) about Taylor Swift’s meal at a Kansas City Chiefs game into the launch of a limited-edition sauce rolled out on Heinz’s social channels. Mojo Supermarket’s “Yes, Couch!” campaign for Facebook Marketplace offered up a couch on the platform that “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White lounged on during his buzzy shoot for a Calvin Klein campaign.

