Special Report: Cannes Lions

Renault’s ‘Cars to Work’ from Publicis Conseil wins creative commerce Grand Prix

Initiative from Publicis Conseil helps with employment by providing vehicles
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
MrBeast, YouTube and the mainstreaming of long-form creator marketing

“Cars to Work” is a new program that helps consumers with employment.

Credit: CareMakers

For many, not having a car or other means of transportation can destroy a job prospect, regardless of one’s professional qualifications. Renault tackled this issue in France with its new “Cars to Work” initiative, offering new or used vehicles for lease to consumers who do not have financing options. The program, which rolled out in March, won the Grand Prix in Creative Commerce at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday.

Cannes Lions coverage

Created with Publicis Conseil, “Cars to Work” is part of Renault’s Caremakers program that promotes inclusivity by helping consumers get to work. The program includes a trial period with car leases that offers an option to buy and begin payments once the consumer has secured employment. Renault partnered with several organizations, including France Travail and financial institutes Adie, Caisse d’Epargne and Parcours Confiance, as well as several car dealerships throughout the country.

Renault and Publicis promoted “Cars to Work” in a TV and digital campaign. A 60-second spot depicts a woman waking up and learning that she has been hired for a trial period of a new job. “As I told you before, I can’t provide you transportation to bring you to your worksite,” the employer tells the woman, who does not own a vehicle. “No, not everyone can live without a car,” reads text at the end of the spot, which shows the woman walking to the car provided by the “Cars to Work” initiative.

Division Paris handled production duties for the campaign.

Gold winners

Four campaigns won Gold Lions in the Creative Commerce category: “Oreo Calls,” a campaign for Oreo created by VML New York; “Audience Delivery,” a campaign for iFood from DM9 Sao Paulo; “Samsung Throwback Deals,” a campaign for Samsung from MRM Sumarezinho; and “SHT,” a campaign for Ikea from Edelman Toronto.

More from Ad Age
Creators at Cannes—how brands, agencies and influencers are interacting at the ad festival
Gillian Follett
AI at Cannes—5 ways the technology has shown up on the Croisette
Asa Hiken
3 Cannes Lions trends in Entertainment—Gale’s Geoff Edwards shares his takeaways

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How Cetaphil and American Express find creative ideas in viral trends

Watch: How Cetaphil and American Express find creative ideas in viral trends
Watch: American Express and Galderma on marketing to Gen Z

Watch: American Express and Galderma on marketing to Gen Z
Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI

Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI
5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado

5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado