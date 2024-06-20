For many, not having a car or other means of transportation can destroy a job prospect, regardless of one’s professional qualifications. Renault tackled this issue in France with its new “Cars to Work” initiative, offering new or used vehicles for lease to consumers who do not have financing options. The program, which rolled out in March, won the Grand Prix in Creative Commerce at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday.
Renault’s ‘Cars to Work’ from Publicis Conseil wins creative commerce Grand Prix
Created with Publicis Conseil, “Cars to Work” is part of Renault’s Caremakers program that promotes inclusivity by helping consumers get to work. The program includes a trial period with car leases that offers an option to buy and begin payments once the consumer has secured employment. Renault partnered with several organizations, including France Travail and financial institutes Adie, Caisse d’Epargne and Parcours Confiance, as well as several car dealerships throughout the country.
Renault and Publicis promoted “Cars to Work” in a TV and digital campaign. A 60-second spot depicts a woman waking up and learning that she has been hired for a trial period of a new job. “As I told you before, I can’t provide you transportation to bring you to your worksite,” the employer tells the woman, who does not own a vehicle. “No, not everyone can live without a car,” reads text at the end of the spot, which shows the woman walking to the car provided by the “Cars to Work” initiative.
Division Paris handled production duties for the campaign.
Gold winners
Four campaigns won Gold Lions in the Creative Commerce category: “Oreo Calls,” a campaign for Oreo created by VML New York; “Audience Delivery,” a campaign for iFood from DM9 Sao Paulo; “Samsung Throwback Deals,” a campaign for Samsung from MRM Sumarezinho; and “SHT,” a campaign for Ikea from Edelman Toronto.