Renault’s ‘Cars to Work’ from Publicis Conseil wins creative commerce Grand Prix

Created with Publicis Conseil, “Cars to Work” is part of Renault’s Caremakers program that promotes inclusivity by helping consumers get to work. The program includes a trial period with car leases that offers an option to buy and begin payments once the consumer has secured employment. Renault partnered with several organizations, including France Travail and financial institutes Adie, Caisse d’Epargne and Parcours Confiance, as well as several car dealerships throughout the country.

Renault and Publicis promoted “Cars to Work” in a TV and digital campaign. A 60-second spot depicts a woman waking up and learning that she has been hired for a trial period of a new job. “As I told you before, I can’t provide you transportation to bring you to your worksite,” the employer tells the woman, who does not own a vehicle. “No, not everyone can live without a car,” reads text at the end of the spot, which shows the woman walking to the car provided by the “Cars to Work” initiative.

Division Paris handled production duties for the campaign.