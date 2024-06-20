Special Report: Cannes Lions

Heinz campaigns from Rethink Toronto win Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix

Prize for ‘It Has to be Heinz’ brand platform encompasses the ‘Draw Ketchup,’ ‘Ketchup AI’ and ‘Ketchup Fraud’ campaigns
By Parker Herren. Published on June 20, 2024.
MrBeast, YouTube and the mainstreaming of long-form creator marketing

Heinz Ketchup’s “Ketchup AI,” “Ketchup Fraud” and “Draw Ketchup”

Credit: Heinz

Rethink Toronto’s Heinz Ketchup work won the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday. Rather than recognizing a single campaign, the award honored the condiment brand’s yearslong “It Has to be Heinz” marketing effort from the agency.

The brand platform has encompassed several highly praised campaigns touting the market dominance of Heinz, with the Grand Prix jury calling out “Draw Ketchup,” “Ketchup AI” and “Ketchup Fraud.”

Launched in 2021, “Draw Ketchup” anonymously asked consumers across five continents to draw ketchup from memory—and the majority drew Heinz bottles.

In 2022, the Kraft Heinz brand posed the same question to technology in “Ketchup AI” as the generative AI trend was just picking up steam with consumers. And like the human participants, AI’s most common image resembled Heinz branding.

“Ketchup AI” prompted AI image generators to illustrate the condiment.

Credit: Kraft Heinz

Last year, Heinz took a different approach. Inspired by a social media post showing a worker refilling a Heinz bottle with generic ketchup, “Ketchup Fraud” played on the fact that even when restaurants want to save money by skipping the name brand, Heinz is still the preferred choice.

Out-of-home ads show restaurant workers refilling Heinz bottles.

Credit: Heinz Ketchup

Gold winners

Two entrants were awarded Gold Lions in the Creative Effectiveness category. 

Dove’s “#TurnYourBack,” which won the 2023 Media Grand Prix, responded to social media beauty filters by prompting users to turn away from their cameras in a rejection of artificial face alteration. The campaign was made with agencies David Madrid and Ogilvy London.

“World Cup Delivery,” from Gut Buenos Aires for delivery app PedidosYa, played on Argentina’s victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup by sending its millions of users a notification that their delivery was on the way. But rather than food, the delivery was the winning soccer team. The campaign won the 2023 Mobile Grand Prix.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

