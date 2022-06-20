Snap’s Evan Spiegel discusses Elon Musk’s Twitter deal and data privacy at Cannes

Thoughts on Elon Musk and Twitter

In April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shook the advertising world when the billionaire entrepreneur agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Since then lots of conversations have been had on what the future of the company in Musk’s hands will mean for the social platform in the future.

“I've learned not to predict Elon Musk’s strategy,” Spiegel joked. “What I think is really exciting is how passionate he is about the product and I think ultimately in our business your success really depends on your ability to innovate and serve your community with the product that they really love to use. Twitter is clearly something that's close to his heart, something he really enjoys using and he's got a ton of ideas about how to evolve the product. So from a product perspective, I'm really excited to see how it evolves, and if it does, I think it could be great for the business overall.”

Spiegel said there is one aspect of Musk’s thinking that resonsates with him: “He's [Elon Musk] talked a lot about this notion of Twitter as a super app and it's something—if you look at the evolution of Snapchat—we've been investing a lot in over the years because we see the power in diversifying engagement across our service,” Spiegel said. ”So starting with communication, but then seeing what your friends are up to on the map using augmented reality or watching content when you diversify engagement across a wide variety of products in the same application, that can really strengthen your business. And actually, the products reinforce one another. So I think he's seeing a lot of what we saw in Asia, for example, and, and a lot of what we've tried to build. So when he talks about Twitter as a super app, I think that's an idea that's really compelling.”

The future of Spotlight and other Snapchat products

In January, Snapchat launched Spotlight, a feature that allows users to discover new content from other users. Just a month later, Spotlight totaled over 100 million active users. Spiegel gave an update on the tool, which is over a year old now.

“It's been really exciting to see and one of the reasons why we built Spotlight is we found people taking all of these amazing videos using Snapchat's camera and then there wasn't a place to share it more broadly with our audience,” he said. “They could only share with their friends and family. So they were taking it to other platforms. They were taking it to Instagram or YouTube or TikTok and all of this amazing creative content, all these incredible videos, and lots of funny home videos as well weren't being shared with the Snapchat audience. So we saw this opportunity with Spotlight to allow anyone to make a funny or entertaining video. I think it's really broadened the base of creativity on Snapchat because it's not just about influencers. It's really about anyone who makes a hilarious video with their friends that can share it with millions of people on Spotlight and that's something we're going to continue to invest in.”