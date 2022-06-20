Special Report: Cannes Lions

Snap’s Evan Spiegel discusses Elon Musk’s Twitter deal and data privacy at Cannes

5 takeaways from Snap's CEO on the Croisette
By Brian Bonilla. Published on June 20, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cannes Today—Adidas, Vice and a non-existent newspaper win Lions, plus Dentsu’s big reorg
Credit: Bloomberg

Cannes is certainly a time to hear from some top executives who are otherwise hard to pin down—case in point: Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. The executive made an appearance during a talk at Cannes today and covered several topics that brands and agencies are watching, including the Elon Musk/Twitter situation, the future of augmented reality, and the role social media platforms play beyond their bottom line. Here are some takeaways from the panel.

Broadening the lens

During Snap’s last Partner Summit, it touted that the app has amassed over 600 million monthly users and over 330 million daily users. But newer users often associate Snapchat with augmented reality more so than its social media capabilities, according to Spiegel. “At the core, Snapchat is really about communicating with your friends and family and that's what drives the frequency of use, so what we find is that when people first start using our product, oftentimes maybe in a new country or where Snapchat hasn't grown as much, they start using it for our augmented reality lenses to express themselves, or they use it to watch new content," Spiegel said. “And then over time they add friends and start talking to their friends more often and start coming into the app with much higher frequency. So our growth strategy has always been to bring people into this service through all of these different products that we offer. And then of course grow their frequency of use over time by helping them connect with their friends and build their relationships with their friends through Snapchat and through visual communication.”

Cannes Lions 2022

How social media is evolving

A few days ago, Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s president of global business solutions, made headlines when he made it clear that TikTok doesn’t want to be seen as a social media company but rather an “entertainment platform.” On its website Snap refers to itself as a “camera company” and has continuously made investments in various areas such as a augmented reality and a selfie drone called Pixy. Despite this, Spiegel doesn’t think this means the end for social media platforms but rather an evolution. 

“I don't think it's over, but I do think consumers are looking for more and different ways to relate to one another and I think one of the challenges people feel is that social media is oftentimes a competition between friends for the number of followers that you have, or the number of likes you get. What we found is that actually limits self-expression when you're constantly trying to create something that you think other people will like, that will help you get more followers," he said. "You only end up expressing a tiny percentage of your life and not that full range of emotion. And what's so important for deeper relationships with your friends and family is that full range of self-expression, which is why we don't have likes and comments and things like that on Snapchat, and why you have to opt into having that relationship together with your friends.”

More Cannes coverage
TikTok tells brands at Cannes how it aims to win millions of advertisers
Garett Sloane
Adidas Liquid Billboard wins Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Alexandra Jardine

Thoughts on Elon Musk and Twitter

In April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shook the advertising world when the billionaire entrepreneur agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Since then lots of conversations have been had on what the future of the company in Musk’s hands will mean for the social platform in the future.

“I've learned not to predict Elon Musk’s strategy,” Spiegel joked. “What I think is really exciting is how passionate he is about the product and I think ultimately in our business your success really depends on your ability to innovate and serve your community with the product that they really love to use. Twitter is clearly something that's close to his heart, something he really enjoys using and he's got a ton of ideas about how to evolve the product. So from a product perspective, I'm really excited to see how it evolves, and if it does, I think it could be great for the business overall.”

Spiegel said there is one aspect of Musk’s thinking that resonsates with him: “He's [Elon Musk] talked a lot about this notion of Twitter as a super app and it's something—if you look at the evolution of Snapchat—we've been investing a lot in over the years because we see the power in diversifying engagement across our service,” Spiegel said. ”So starting with communication, but then seeing what your friends are up to on the map using augmented reality or watching content when you diversify engagement across a wide variety of products in the same application, that can really strengthen your business. And actually, the products reinforce one another. So I think he's seeing a lot of what we saw in Asia, for example, and, and a lot of what we've tried to build. So when he talks about Twitter as a super app, I think that's an idea that's really compelling.”

The future of Spotlight and other Snapchat products

In January, Snapchat launched Spotlight, a feature that allows users to discover new content from other users. Just a month later, Spotlight totaled over 100 million active users. Spiegel gave an update on the tool, which is over a year old now.

“It's been really exciting to see and one of the reasons why we built Spotlight is we found people taking all of these amazing videos using Snapchat's camera and then there wasn't a place to share it more broadly with our audience,” he said. “They could only share with their friends and family. So they were taking it to other platforms. They were taking it to Instagram or YouTube or TikTok and all of this amazing creative content, all these incredible videos, and lots of funny home videos as well weren't being shared with the Snapchat audience. So we saw this opportunity with Spotlight to allow anyone to make a funny or entertaining video. I think it's really broadened the base of creativity on Snapchat because it's not just about influencers. It's really about anyone who makes a hilarious video with their friends that can share it with millions of people on Spotlight and that's something we're going to continue to invest in.”

Sign up for Ad Age awards and events

40 under 40, America's hottest brands, Small Agency awards and more.
Click here

Data privacy

During his talk, Spiegel said that social media platforms have a responsibility to protect user data. He mentioned Europe’s GDPR law, which aims to protect an individual’s personal data that businesses gather.

“I think there's a lot to learn from the European approach,” Spiegel said. “Certainly, I think GDPR has been quite effective, although there might be some things that we could consider changing. There are a lot of like 'Accept Cookies' popups on the internet over here, but other than that I really do think that the GDPR framework was really thoughtful and well developed and was consultative. So I think the Europeans have demonstrated that they have a really thoughtful process for developing regulation, where they talk to consumers, they talk to businesses and they work together to come up with a framework to help businesses continue to grow.”

Instead of collecting consumer information, Spiegel says Snap focuses on aggregated data.

“Sometimes we do have challenges there because we've never allowed individual-level targeting, for example, because we're worried about the implications of what that means. So a lot of what we've done is used aggregated data, large sets of people in our community, and use that to model these outcomes which allows advertisers to drive similar results, but without compromising individual-level privacy."

He added: "I think in the industry overall—and I'm sure everyone's going to be talking about this over the next couple of days—aggregated data is going to be a big part of protecting privacy in the future.”

 

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20220620_Malmaison-Final-3x2.jpg

Cannes Today—Adidas, Vice and a non-existent newspaper win Lions, plus Dentsu’s big reorg
Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival

Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival
Adidas Liquid Billboard wins Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Adidas Liquid Billboard wins Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Vice World News 'Unfiltered History Tour' wins Radio & Audio Grand Prix at Cannes

Vice World News 'Unfiltered History Tour' wins Radio & Audio Grand Prix at Cannes
VMLY&R and product innovation win big with Cannes Pharma and Health Grand Prix

VMLY&R and product innovation win big with Cannes Pharma and Health Grand Prix
Non-existent newspaper wins Print & Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes

Non-existent newspaper wins Print & Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes
Dentsu unites creative shops in sweeping reorganization

Dentsu unites creative shops in sweeping reorganization

TikTok tells brands at Cannes how it aims to win millions of advertisers

TikTok tells brands at Cannes how it aims to win millions of advertisers