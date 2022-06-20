TikTok tells brands at Cannes how it aims to win millions of advertisers

Here is what TikTok’s executives discussed at the company’s first official Cannes event.

Context is king

TikTok is talking more about contextual targeting as the key to advertising in the future, partly for practical purposes, because older methods of targeting ads with data, without thinking about the environment, is a no-no for major brands. “A lot of people are thinking about contextual targeting, especially for an in-feed environment like TikTok,” Cao said.

Safety considerations

Chandlee discussed how TikTok is developing ad products in order to keep brands comfortable with the service, which is still new for many advertisers. For brands, TikTok’s dynamic content stream of dance crazes and hashtags can be overwhelming. The biggest brands and agencies have been telling TikTok, for years, that the platform is interesting but it needs to develop quality controls.

“Unless you can assure that you’re protecting your community and the brands within those communities,” Chandlee said, relaying what brands told him. “It’s just impossible for them to scale investment with us.”

Third-party verification

TikTok has recently made announcements around third-party tools that measure suitability and provide some ad controls, through companies like OpenSlate, Zefr and Integral Ad Science. But brand safety is a more complex issue on TikTok than on some other platforms, because of its dynamic video feed. “When we review content it’s not just the images,” said Francis Stones, TikTok’s head of European brand safety. “It’s the sounds. It’s the text. It’s emojis, comments.”

A lot of the third-party verification firms “don’t know how to do it,” Cao said. “It’s an in-feed environment, full-screen, sounds on.”

TikTok said it is working on its own first-party program to provide reporting on the quality of the ad environment.