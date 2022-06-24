EA Sports wins Titanium Grand Prix for campaign that resurrected soccer hopeful Kiyan Prince

Why it won

The campaign “is one of the most disruptive ideas I’ve ever seen,” Titanium Lions Jury President Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer at WPP, said during the Cannes Lions awards press conference today. Moreover, it “moved us so much.”

The effort reached out to its young target audience in stealthy ways that helped to make the message relatable and digestible. “Selling to teens is a very hard thing to do, so you almost have to sneak that purpose in,” Reilly said. “You’ve got to find a way to get to teens in a way that doesn’t turn them off. It almost has to feel undetectable.”

The campaign’s collaborative aspect also helped it rise above the rest. “You have multiple brands involved in this, partnering with a charity,” he said. “Is it the way forward? I think it is. It’s something we’re going to have to get used to.”

Other contenders

Outside of the Grand Prix, the jury award five Titanium Lions. One went to another anti-violence campaign, Change the Ref’s “The Lost Class” from Leo Burnett and created with Bryan Buckley of Hungry Man. The others went to Vice Media’s “Unfiltered History” campaign, which previously won three Grand Prix: Social and Influencer, Experience and Activation and Audio and Radio; Cadbury’s “Shah Rukh Khan-my-ad” from Ogilvy Mumbai, a campaign that leveraged machine learning and tapped a Bollywood star to create thousands of Cadbury ads that doubled as promos for local businesses struggling during the pandemic; an effort from Virgin Media and FCB Inferno that turned “Dyslexic thinking” into a LinkedIn skill; and Dot Pad, a smart tactile graphics display created out of Serviceplan Munich that allows people with visual impairment to access visual content on the internet.