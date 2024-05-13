Unilever named 2024 Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year

This is Unilever’s second time winning the prize—it was also honored in 2010. The company has won hundreds of Lions over the years for campaigns on behalf of brands such as Dove, Hellmann’s, Magnum, Vaseline, Marmite and Pot Noodle—as well as the “Dirt Is Good” campaign (for the detergent brand known in different countries as Persil, Skip and OMO).

Dove has been Unilever’s most consistent honoree at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Its “Real Beauty Sketches” campaign a decade ago was one of the biggest winners ever, earning 16 Lions, including the coveted Dan Wieden Titanium Lion Grand Prix. (It also won a Gold Creative Effectiveness Lion the following year.) Dove’s success has continued almost every year—most recently with the #TurnYourBack campaign, which won a Grand Prix last year.

Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer at Unilever, told Ad Age it is a “huge privilege” to accept the Creative Marketer of the Year award.

“Beyond it being a huge honor to be awarded a Lion, it’s also a strong indicator that our approach to creative excellence is world-class,” she said. “It helps to fuel the creative cycle; it motivates our creative talent and agency partners, it builds a stronger creative culture, and empowers our team to take more creative risks.”