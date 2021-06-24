Special Report: Cannes Lions

Unilever's Degree Inclusive takes Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes

Product spurred by Wunderman Thompson reimagines deodorant for people with visual or upper-body motor disabilities
By Jack Neff. Published on June 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Credit: Degree

Unilever’s Degree Inclusive deodorant for people with visual and upper-limb motor disabilities won the Cannes Lions Innovation Grand Prix, from agency Wunderman Thompson, Buenos Aires. The product came from a project launched by Christina Mallon, global head of Wunderman Thompson’s inclusive design practice, who has arm paralysis. Also marketed under the name Rexona Inclusive as part of the world’s biggest deodorant brand, the deodorant includes a hooked design for one-handed usage; magnetic closures that make it easier to take the cap off and put it back on for people with limited grip or no arms; a Braille label and instructions; and a larger roll-on applicator that makes it easier to reach more surface per swipe.

Degree Inclusive was designed for the 22 million people in the U.S. who have either visual impairment or upper-body mobility disabilities, said Kathryn Swallow, global brand VP of Degree and Rexona in an interview with Ad Age earlier this year.

Related article
Cannes Lions 2021: Grand Prix winners

“We said to Unilever, we think this is something important. Do you think this is something you could see yourself getting behind?” said Bas Korsten, global chief creative officer of Wunderman Thompson, describing the project. “And they did more than that. It’s been a short journey from idea to a product and a campaign even.”

Launch of a beta test with 200 U.S. users earlier this year was backed by films telling the stories of Nick, a barber with no hands who’s also a boxer, and Maria, a blind skater. The social media and publicity effort behind the April launch reached 2 billion earned impressions in 12 days.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

AB InBev’s Tienda Cerca and LinkedIn project win Creative eCommerce Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Carrefour’s 'Act for Food' wins Creative Business Transformation Cannes Grand Prix

Carrefour’s 'Act for Food' wins Creative Business Transformation Cannes Grand Prix
A cookieless future, Dave Grohl and no face masks: MediaLink welcomes the industry back during Cannes Lions

A cookieless future, Dave Grohl and no face masks: MediaLink welcomes the industry back during Cannes Lions

Tinder, Asics and Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' among Cannes Entertainment Grand Prix winners

Tinder, Asics and Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' among Cannes Entertainment Grand Prix winners

Dove, Libresse, Travis Scott win 2021 Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions

Dove, Libresse, Travis Scott win 2021 Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions 2021: Grand Prix winners

Cannes Lions 2021: Grand Prix winners
FCB and Ogilvy take home Grand Prix awards for media at Cannes Lions

FCB and Ogilvy take home Grand Prix awards for media at Cannes Lions
'Stevenage Challenge' wins Direct Grand Prix; 'Contract for Change' and 'Bread Exam' take top honors in PR

'Stevenage Challenge' wins Direct Grand Prix; 'Contract for Change' and 'Bread Exam' take top honors in PR