Watch Studio 30 presents: The duality of the CMO: The two halves powering the whole

Now more than ever, being a chief marketing officer means tackling the “and”—not the “or.” Success as a marketing leader takes acknowledging the very real forces at work that might be dissimilar—but are not mutually exclusive.

Black Glass Co-Founders Katie Klumper and Jenny Rooney join Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for a special beachside chat to discuss the complexities of the evolving CMO role and how marketing organizations are being restructured to meet these challenges. Klumper and Rooney tell the story of how Black Glass was created to power the two halves of the whole, because embracing duality is the game-changer that will enable CMOs to drive impact—for themselves and for their businesses.

FEATURING:

Katie Klumper, CEO and Co-Founder, Black Glass Consulting and CMO House Jenny Rooney, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Black Glass Consulting and CMO House John Dioso, Editor, Ad Age Studio 30