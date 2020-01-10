23 of the most entertaining (and revealing) tweets from CES

At CES, sometimes the best way to get a hold of the real conversation is to bypass the hype and commotion of the trade floor, and go straight to social media.
There were more than 170,000 attendees and 4,500 companies exhibiting their smart products this past week in Las Vegas. Attendees saw eveything from smart toilets to self-driving cars and, with Ivanka Trump appearing as a panelist, the show didn't go without controversy. There was plenty to tweet about.
We've compiled the most compelling tweets from the past week that reveal another layer to the world's largest consumer technology show. For those who appreciate sarcasm, these tweets are for you.