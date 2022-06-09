The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

They say all art is a form of protest. Margaret Atwood has racked up some serious artist points, then, as she protests censorship by taking a flamethrower to her dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a cautionary tale of a harshly patriarchal, racist and totalitarian society. Ultimately, her book withstood the flames because it’s a special edition made of fireproof materials—and sold at auction for $130,000 to benefit Pen America’s efforts to fight censorship in the States. The campaign was led by agency Rethink.

“I never thought I'd be trying to burn one of my own books—and failing,” Atwood said in a statement. “‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has been banned many times—sometimes by whole countries, such as Portugal and Spain in the days of Salazar and the Francoists, sometimes by school boards, sometimes by libraries. Let's hope we don't reach the stage of wholesale book burnings, as in ‘Fahrenheit 451.’ But if we do, let's hope some books will prove unburnable—that they will travel underground, as prohibited books did in the Soviet Union.”