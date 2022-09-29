The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

This month: Morgan Freeman and Jeff Bridges deliver inspirational messages, a soccer trio gets hyped for World Cup and Sarah Silverman reminisces about feet pics.
It’s a no-brainer that the most effective way to deliver a moving voiceover is via Morgan Freeman. The narration master joined NFL legend Tom Brady in sending a message to young athletes: Compare yourself to no one but yourself. Under Armour and Brady co-wrote the letter for the campaign. With youth mental health a prominent topic of cultural consideration, the message to relieve oneself of the weight of perfection and instead settle for your best is particularly resonant.
“Stranger Things” favorite Brett Gelman has proved that his charm knows no bounds. The comedian led the latest campaign for Canon USA’s line of office products with his signature brand of bizarre humor that’s made him a favorite among the TikTok crowd. Across three spots, Gelman implements his not-always chameleonic acting in portraying a ventriloquist, a yoga guru and, the most giggle-inducing, a college bro. The bearded, balding performer shouting at his mother over FaceTime while actual youths play video games in the background is storytelling worthy of the Oscars.
The canon of get-hyped sports advertising is immense, but Budweiser’s first spot for this year’s World Cup campaign scores high thanks to a rousing use of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and fantastical scenery. The spot depicts the tunnel players emerge from onto the soccer pitch, first in a realistic way. But as players Lionel Messi, Raheem Sterling and Neymar Jr march toward their dream destination, the tunnel transforms into a neon-lit runway of the diverse fandom that propels them to it. The crowd sings along behind them with banners and sitting atop towering speakers in a “Battlestar Galactica”-esque spectacle. As the trio reaches the mouth of the tunnel, the tagline “the world is yours to take” is met with a final burst of cheers.
In a movingly personal campaign, actor Jeff Bridges documents his journey with cancer treatments during the pandemic as a PSA from pharmaceutical brand AstraZeneca. Bridges shares his experience contracting COVID during chemotherapy treatments and the emotional hardship of overcoming one illness only to then suffer another. The spot, filmed in Santa Barbara’s gorgeous botanical gardens, shows Bridges wandering wooded trails and mountain fields with his guitar, peacefully explaining the benefits of antibody-boosting treatments. “We’re all connected and we’re all in this thing together and we make a difference with what we do,” he says.
Bridges worked with agency Edelman on the spot, selecting the shoot location and utilizing his creative crew from the film “Crazy Heart.” His wife Susan, a prominent figure in the family-focused stories Bridges shares, took part in finessing the script to match Bridges’ authentic voice. The resultant video is a moving and effective plea for altruism as the pandemic shifts further into a grey area for public acknowledgment.
Broadly, Uber Eats’ marketing has become a who’s who of celebrity spokespeople. The brand’s latest campaign for its Uber One subscription features Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Julia Fox and Zach Cherry in hilarious monologues about their wacky needs for eliminating delivery fees. In one spot, Silverman proclaims she needs the service to save money “for when I get canceled and I don’t want to go back to selling pictures of my feet.”
Silverman points viewers to the URL “www.bignaturaltoes.net.” Should said viewer be inclined to visit for whatever reason, the site continues Silverman’s spot. “You’re here now, so you should probably get something from it. Here’s a big natural discount on Uber One. Enjoy it, sicko,” she says before imitating the sound of a blender.
Each spot is curated to the featured star’s personality. For example, cultural obsession Fox, whose offbeat mystique and penchant for bold, jetblack eyeshadow are visually translated into a dark, moody setting and over-the-top leather apparel. The model/actress also pays tribute to her viral pronunciation of the film title “Uncut Gems” throughout.