The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

In a movingly personal campaign, actor Jeff Bridges documents his journey with cancer treatments during the pandemic as a PSA from pharmaceutical brand AstraZeneca. Bridges shares his experience contracting COVID during chemotherapy treatments and the emotional hardship of overcoming one illness only to then suffer another. The spot, filmed in Santa Barbara’s gorgeous botanical gardens, shows Bridges wandering wooded trails and mountain fields with his guitar, peacefully explaining the benefits of antibody-boosting treatments. “We’re all connected and we’re all in this thing together and we make a difference with what we do,” he says.

Bridges worked with agency Edelman on the spot, selecting the shoot location and utilizing his creative crew from the film “Crazy Heart.” His wife Susan, a prominent figure in the family-focused stories Bridges shares, took part in finessing the script to match Bridges’ authentic voice. The resultant video is a moving and effective plea for altruism as the pandemic shifts further into a grey area for public acknowledgment.