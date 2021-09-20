The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

5. Heineken: Well worth the wait

We’re all probably sick of waiting for the next James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” to finally hit theaters—and that’s including brands who are backing it. Beer partner Heineken, which began its ads co-promoting the film in January 2020, playfully poked fun at the continuing delay with a new spot starring Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig, pouring himself a tall glass of cold brew. “Well worth the wait,” he says. The spot was created out of Publicis Italy and directed by Sam Gold via Smuggler. It’s a simple, well-timed idea.

Menstrual blood may no longer be taboo in advertising for feminine products, as seen in ads for Libresse and others, but it takes an even more prominent role in this new campaign for period underwear brand for Thinx. Created in-house, the ads feature women's real-life worries around their periods written in bloody script, surrounding a pair of Thinx undies. The tagline reads, “Thinx absorbs period worries.”

Last week, Ikea got super ambitious. The retailer held its first-ever Ikea Festival, a 24-hour to-do that showed off its wares through a wide-ranging series of events livestreamed and held at stores around the globe. They included cooking demos, home makeover instructionals, sustainability and design discussion and live performances. Talents featured included designer Virgil Abloh, musicians including The Linda Lindas and Arlo Parks, chefs Pasta Queen and Paul Svensson and more. It was developed by Ikea’s global team, including Ingka Group Chief Creative Officer Marcus Engman and Chief Creative Officer Linus Karlsson, alongside agencies Edelman and Work & Co and events organizer Live Nation.

Airbnb tie-ups with other brands are not a new thing, but this partnership with Disney brought new life—and whimsy to the idea. To celebrate the 95th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh, the beloved character created by A.A. Milne, Disney recreated the bear’s home in Ashdown Forest, England, the author's inspiration for the Pooh books’ “Hundred Acre Wood.” Illustrator Kim Raymond, the Disney-appointed artist who has drawn Pooh for more than three decades, designed the abode, taking cues from E.H. Shepard’s original art. The lodging is available for a single night for a family of four U.K. residents on either Sept. 24 or 25 via airbnb.com/winniethepooh.

1) Sandy Hook Promise: Teenage Dream

Agency: BBDO New York

Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York and Smuggler director Henry-Alex Rubin return with yet another gut-punching PSA stressing the importance of knowing the signs of potential gun violence. The music-video style spot brings a dark turn to Katy Perry’s pop hit “Teenage Dream.” It features an array of teens reciting and singing the lyrics of the song. Gradually, however, the film reveals through simple text that the kids are all gun violence survivors, and the horrors they endured are as far as you can get from the carefree pleasures associated with teenage years.

