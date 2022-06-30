The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

No. 3: Ocean Outdoor x The Immersive Kind

In tandem with London Pride on July 2, agency The Immersive Kind is teaming with Ocean Outdoor and owner of the Piccadilly Lights, Landsec, to bring the metaverse to the parade route. The massive OOH screen looming over the famed road junction will display digital art by Kadine James and MCVISUALS that depict LGBTQ+ avatars participating in Pride celebrations. The visual experience will also include a QR code to connect viewers to a metaverse Pride celebration, combining both in-person and online celebrations.

“Our work highlights often marginalized LGBTQIA+ voices in the Web3 space by creating an art exhibition for LGBTQIA+ communities,” said Kadine James, The Immersive Kind's founder, in a statement. “By collaborating with Ocean Outdoor with this new activation on the Piccadilly Lights, we are able to unite the virtual with the real to create a universally safe space and celebration.”