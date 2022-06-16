The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now

No. 5: Microsoft's mouse solution

We’ve all done it. You walk away from your computer for one minute and your online status changes to “away.” In the work-from-home, hybrid era, this has several employees annoyed at Microsoft Teams’ status icon. One user commented on a Microsoft TikTok that one way to seem “online” was to start a PowerPoint slideshow. But Microsoft had its own solution—a crab.

Microsoft’s TikTok shows one end of a red ribbon being tied around the claw of a toy crab, and the other end around a Microsoft computer mouse. The crab then scurries away, dragging the mouse with it, and thus keeping the Teams status online. The top comment reads, “The fact that this is coming from an official Microsoft account is sending me.” The simple video acknowledging this first-world problem has more than 917,000 views.