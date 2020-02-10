The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: February 10, 2020
Hey Creativity fans. Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Extinction Rebellion/Amazon Watch: ‘Guardians of Life’
Joaquin Phoenix stars in a gripping E.R. drama from climate change organizations Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch. Along side other celebrities including Rosario Dawson and Matthew Modine, he plays a surgeon desperately trying to save a patient on the edge of death—but only when you see who is on the operating table, will you get the film’s message.
4. McDonald’s: ‘Typography Heroes,’ Leo Burnett London
Only an iconic brand like McDonald’s could pull this one off. In London, the brand debuted a series of outdoor ads featuring popular menu items like the Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish. But they had zero branding and zero food shots. The ads featured only the names of the sandwiches’ ingredients stacked atop each other like the real thing.
3. New York Times: ‘The Truth Will Change the Way You See the World,’ Droga5
The New York Times made its second Oscars appearance with a new spot starring actress and musician Janelle Monae. The cinematic ad from Droga5 highlights “The 1619 Project,” the Times’ multiplatform initiative that explores the legacy of slavery in the U.S. It’s the first NYT ad to feature a celebrity and, with its filmic style, represents a departure from the typography-driven ‘Truth Is Worth It” spots. The strategy, however, remains the same as the ad is designed to promote how the paper’s journalism is worth paying for.
2. Adobe: ‘Creativity for All,’ Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
Adobe joined the Oscars celebration with this spot showcasing the wild creativity unleashed through its own tools. The colorful, exuberant ad features the work of artists like Shepard Fairey and images of other creatives like Frida Kahlo and Billie Eilish, set to Gene Wilder singing “Pure Imagination.” Bonus points goes to the accompanying film, which features credits of the more than 1,000 people involved in making the ad.
1. Seventh Generation: ‘Believe in a Seventh Generation,’ Opinionated | Mindshare
Eco-conscious home products brand Seventh Generation used President Trump’s State of the Union last week as a springboard to unveil its new campaign from Opinionated. The ad aired right after the speech and depicts images of young people standing up for climate change, against the voiceover of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s own State of the Union address from 1943. His inspirational call to action looked to Americans to rally to secure a “decent, secure, peaceful life” for people everywhere. The ad asks, “What if we were meant to be the next greatest generation?”
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.