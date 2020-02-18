The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: February 18, 2020
5. Pornhub: ‘Valentine’s Pop-up Shop,’ Officer & Gentleman
Adult streaming site Pornhub popped up in New York City with a decidedly safe-for-work shop selling branded mugs, candy hearts and stuffed animals. Created by Madrid agency and long-time Pornhub partner Officer & Gentleman, the store is part of an effort to elevate the brand beyond porn, to reach customers who might not also be viewers.
4. Harley-Davidson: ‘Breathe,’ Droga5
The first work for Harley-Davidson from Droga5 dropped this week. Gone are ads touting American craftsmanship and tough guys in leather jackets. Now it’s all about the ride itself, and reconnecting with real life amid the buzzing of digital distractions.
3. HackYourFuture: ‘Behind the Source,’ 72andSunny Amsterdam
Dutch coding nonprofit HackYourFuture helps refugees start new lives by training them as programmers. A pro bono campaign from 72andSunny Amsterdam tells the stories of a few of them, now employed at companies like eBay and Accenture. And kids of the '80s take note: ASCII portraits of the coders are also hidden in the source code of company websites.
2. Love Wellness: ‘Don’t Just Deal,’ Mekanism
Health brand Love Wellness tells women they don’t need to deal with pain using just home remedies and alternative medicine, in a graphically candid spot from Mekanism. The campaign features real customers handling UTIs, STIs, insomnia, bloating and blemishes with a litany of cringe-inducing concoctions.
1. Heineken: ‘Cheers to All,’ Publicis Italy
If you’ve ever been handed the wrong drink because of the way you look, Heineken wants you to know you’re not alone, in this slice-of-life spot from Publicis Italy. Men, grab those cocktails, even if the server looks a little confused. And, of course, women, order as many of those beers as you want. Oh, and that soy latte? It’s mine, too.
