The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: March 30, 2020
The ideas have been flowing despite everyone being under quarantine. Some continue to put out spaced-out logos to encourage social distancing, but others have been getting a bit more inventive with their messages—which are often tied to real action. Some of those I’d like to highlight here in this week’s episode of the Top 5 Most Creative Brand Ideas You Need to Know About Right Now.
5. BBC: ‘Stay Home Public Information Films,’ In-house
The BBC got resourceful and pulled memorable scenes from its classic shows like “Miranda,” “The Thick of It” and “Alan Partridge” to create these much-welcome lighthearted PSAs reminding people of the importance of social distancing.
4. Nike: ‘Play Inside, Play for the World,’ Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Nike uses a sports metaphor to promote safety in a simple social post, saying, “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, this is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.” The brand backed up its message with $15 million supporting COVID-19 efforts and also made premium programming on its Training Club app free of charge to help people step up their home workouts.
3. Jack Daniel’s: ‘With Love, Jack,’ Energy BBDO
Jack Daniel’s acknowledges the endearing ways people have tried to remain close, even though they’re physically apart. A sweet spot from Energy BBDO pulls together found footage of everyday folks socializing while being mindful of safety rules. The spot is backed by a sweet cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” by Kenny Fleetwood and Whitley Little.
2. Sam’s Club: ‘Thank You,’ MONO
Sam’s Club isn’t usually one to advertise on primetime TV, but last week, it ran this touching ad from Mono featuring footage of its team members who continue to work during the pandemic. Copy on the spot gives individual shout-outs to each of them and also thanks all the retail heroes around the country.
1. Budweiser: ‘One Team,’ David Miami
Budweiser and agency David Miami created this moving film honoring people on the frontlines of the coronavirus epidemic—doctors, nurses, Red Cross workers, teachers—and even musicians who perform outside their windows for people stuck in their homes. The ad dubs these heroes with descriptions like “Warriors,” “Magic” and “Jazz,” which all happen to be names of sports teams whose seasons have been cut short due to the epidemic. The ad coincides with the brewer’s decision to divert the $5 million it normally spends on sports marketing to the American Red Cross’ coronavirus efforts.
That's it for the Top 5.