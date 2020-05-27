The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: May 27, 2020
5. ‘r/Advertising School’
A group of creatives are hoping to democratize ad school by bringing it to Reddit. Last week, they debuted R/Advertising School where they’re tapping current execs from agencies including Goodby and Grey and from brands like Apple to teach aspiring creatives via Reddit over the course of 12 weeks. Instructors will teach live virtual classes of up to 50 students, but the lessons and assignments will be posted on Reddit, so an even broader group can participate and get feedback from the community.
4. Walmart: ‘Hearts of Magic,’ FCB
Throughout the pandemic, Walmart ads have honored its own staff working on the front lines. Its latest turns a poem written by one of its employees, Trizz Myles, into a beautiful, mixed-media spot that pays homage to team members as well as those doing their best to keep themselves and others safe during the crisis.
3. Burger King: ‘Social Distancing Whopper,’ Wunderman Thompson Italy
As Italy comes out of total lockdown, Burger King wanted to do its part to ensure that people continue to stay safely distanced from each other. So with agency Wunderman Thompson Italy, it created a new Whopper—packed with 3 times the normal amount of onions.
2. WorkinProgress: ‘Seven-Word Lessons’
If virtual learning isn’t working for your kids, maybe these billboards will. Boulder agency WorkinProgress debuted the Seven-Word Lessons, a campaign that taps teachers around the country to contribute mini-lessons that are being displayed across the country on digital signs in densely populated areas. Teachers even get a bit of compensation for each lesson that is chosen.
1. Ajinomoto: ‘#TakeOutHate,’ Edelman
Ajinomoto is taking anti-Asian racism head-on with this new video campaign starring celebrities including Margaret Cho, Harry Shum, Jenny Yang, Gail Simmons and others who call out racist acts driven by COVID-19 fears. Research has shown Chinese restaurants have been closing at double the rate of others, so the campaign is asking the public to “take out hate.”
