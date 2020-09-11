The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: September 11, 2020
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age's Creativity Associate Editor Alexandra Jardine, Creativity Associate Editor I-Hsien Sherwood and Food Reporter Jessica Wohl come together live from London, New York and Chicago, respectively, to talk about the standout work of the past couple weeks, why it deserves the spotlight and what lessons it offers for the industry.
The discussion includes outstanding ideas including a heavy metal-themed water brand's baby name generator, Burger King's love-in with McDonald's for Pride Week in Finland and Ryan Reynolds indulging in some 80s nostalgia for Mint Mobile.
5. Royal Australian Mint: Donation Dollar
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Since the pandemic struck, giving to charity has dropped dramatically. Now, the Royal Australian Mint is encouraging people to give again by creating a special coin as legal tender. The idea is that when people receive a "donation dollar" in their change, it acts as a gentle reminder to donate. Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne created the project for International Charity Day.
4. Liquid Death: Killer Baby Names
Agency: Humanaut
Liquid Death, the Heavy Metal-themed water brand whose tagline is "Murder Your Thirst," came up with the hilarious but oh-so-wrong idea of a baby name generator for all those want to give their unborn children heavy metal names. The idea is that having a name like Deathany Killface will set up your child for life success. A funny film by Humanaut promotes the idea, with babies wearing Kiss-style make up.
3. Apple: Privacy
Agency: TBWA Media Arts Lab
When it comes to promoting its products' privacy, Apple has pulled some of its best creative moves—and this new spot is no exception. The spot by TBWA/MAL depicts people oversharing out loud about topics such as their pregnancy tests, passwords, credit card details and thoughts about their co-workers.
2. Mint Mobile: Ryan and Rick Moranis
Agency: Maximum Effort
Ryan Reynolds is at it again with another comedic gem, this time for his mobile brand Mint Mobile. Standing in a field of mint, he introduces Rick Moranis, the 80s star of movies including "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" and "Ghostbusters." Moranis bowed out of Hollywood in the mid 90s, and Reynolds explains he's the perfect person to introduce Mint's new unlimited plan, because it's gone so long without one. The comedy stems from their on-screen chemistry and the fact that Moranis doesn't even know what he's there for—or even have a phone. Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort, worked on the ad, which went viral on Twitter the minute it was posted.
1. Burger King Finland: Love Conquers All
Agency: TBWA/Helsinki
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best, and that's the case with Burger King's campaign for Helsinki Pride. It simply features the Burger King mascot kissing Ronald McDonald with the tagline "Love Conquers All." The ads are running outdoor and in print across Finland during Pride Week this week. They were created by TBWA/Helsinki.
