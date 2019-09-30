The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: September 30, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Volkswagen: 'Abbey Road' Cover Remake, NordDDB
At number five, just in time for the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic “Abbey Road,” Volkswagen and agency NordDDB remade the album’s famous cover—by repositioning the Beetle that appears in the background. In the original, a Beetle awkwardly sits half up the sidewalk, but in the new version, it’s parked neatly on the street. The idea promotes VW’s parking assist technology.
4. SickKids: 'SickKids Airbnb,' No Fixed Address
At number four, brand tie-ups with Airbnb are now a familiar marketing play but this latest collaboration with Canada’s SickKids Foundation is perhaps the most heartbreaking we’ve seen to date. Toronto agency No Fixed Address recreated a three-hour experience in the hospital’s intensive care unit, valued at more than $16,000. But despite all the hi-tech equipment and expertise visitors receive, they get little in the way of privacy or comfort. The point is to drum up more donations to help improve the hospital’s infrastructure.
3. The Guardian: 'Hope Is Power,' Uncommon
At number three, with political turmoil, climate change and everything else going on in the world, things may seem grim. But The Guardian’s first brand campaign in seven years, from agency Uncommon, encourages viewers to think more positively with the tagline “Hope Is Power.” The effort features a poignant spot centered on a trapped butterfly, helmed by “Theory of Everything” director James Marsh. The theme continues in bold out-of-home ads.
2. Mattel: ‘Creatable World’
At number two, Mattel over the years has made its line of dolls increasingly diverse, with Barbies of different body types and ethnicities. Its latest collection is “Creatable World,” a gender-inclusive lineup that can be dressed and styled as kids wish—with long hair or short, skirts or pants. Even the marketing around the toys omits gender messaging.
1. Born Free Foundation: ‘Bitter Bond,’ Engine
At number one is what appears, at first, to be a heartwarming tale about a cute lion cub who’s lovingly raised in captivity. Things, however, take an unexpected turn. We won’t ruin the surprise, but the spot, from Engine, promotes conservation organization The Born Free Foundation.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.