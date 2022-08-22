Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

B2B done right, when boring is really good, a classic meme gets an update
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on August 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about now
Credit: Ad Age

This week: a new kind of sausage-fest, when boring is good, an internet icon gets an update 

 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

5. Blink Fitness: Gymnosis
Agency: Mischief

Can’t drag yourself to your workout? Blink Fitness has a solution: brainwashing. In a campaign from Mischief, the gym brand next month will be offering in-person and virtual hypnotherapy sessions to help give its members the motivation to exercise. It’s the latest in what may be shaping up to be a hypnosis trend in advertising. Earlier, we saw condom brand Skyn use it in an unexpectedly romantic campaign

 

 

 

 

4. Peperami: Peperami Wedding
Agency: Forever Beta; Spider

Why make a commercial when you can infiltrate a wedding? That’s exactly what Jacks Links-owned snack brand Peperami did in this activation for the U.K. market. It held a casting call to find couples who were about to be wed and were willing to have their nuptials branded, Peperami-style. The winning pair were true fans of the brand, and their special day included a sequined green wedding dress mirroring the snack’s packaging with mascot Peperami Animal adorning the train, an Animal-shaped wedding cake and bouquet of Peperami products. Animal even joined the bridal party. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit: Peperami
Credit: Peperami

3. Globant: Reinventing Consultancy
Agency: Gut Buenos Aires

In the latest installment of “B2B isn’t boring,” Gut Buenos Aires delivered this laugh-out-loud campaign for global consulting group Globant, which pokes fun at other companies' cookie-cutter offerings compared to its own creative, agile and dynamic solutions. One ad shows an office crew madly cheering on their co-worker as he strives to hit the 1,000-slide mark on his presentation. Another shows desk jockeys at laptops with only two keyboard buttons—"cut” and “paste.”

 

 

Ad Age Creativity

Bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day
Click here

2. CSAA Insurance Group: Never Gonna Give You Up with Rick Astley
Agency: Deloitte Digital

Rick Astley’s ‘80s pop hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” and its music video arguably gained even more fame when they were resurrected as a now iconic meme. Thanks to insurance brand CSAA Insurance Group, online jokesters can now refresh their Rickrolls with an updated version of the original clip, featuring the Astley of today singing the song and dancing alongside CSAA team members. The campaign also includes mysterious billboards featuring QR codes and Astley’s ‘do that lure passersby into watching the new ad.

 

 

Credit: CSAA

1. Midea: 90 Minutes of Air Conditioning
Agency: Pereira O’Dell

Air conditioning brand Midea and Pereira O’Dell came up with this solution to the insufferable sticky summer heat—a really boring movie. Pereira O’Dell created “90 Minutes of Air Conditioning,” a 90-minute film featuring nothing but one of the brand’s A.C. units. The film ran at a New York City movie theater last week, and attendees were given free popcorn, soda, a discount coupon to a Midea unit and, perhaps most important, 90 minutes of reprieve from the heat. 

 

Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing

Get your tickets for the Sept. 13 virtual event
Click here

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about now

The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now