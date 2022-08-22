The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: a new kind of sausage-fest, when boring is good, an internet icon gets an update
Can’t drag yourself to your workout? Blink Fitness has a solution: brainwashing. In a campaign from Mischief, the gym brand next month will be offering in-person and virtual hypnotherapy sessions to help give its members the motivation to exercise. It’s the latest in what may be shaping up to be a hypnosis trend in advertising. Earlier, we saw condom brand Skyn use it in an unexpectedly romantic campaign.
Why make a commercial when you can infiltrate a wedding? That’s exactly what Jacks Links-owned snack brand Peperami did in this activation for the U.K. market. It held a casting call to find couples who were about to be wed and were willing to have their nuptials branded, Peperami-style. The winning pair were true fans of the brand, and their special day included a sequined green wedding dress mirroring the snack’s packaging with mascot Peperami Animal adorning the train, an Animal-shaped wedding cake and bouquet of Peperami products. Animal even joined the bridal party.
In the latest installment of “B2B isn’t boring,” Gut Buenos Aires delivered this laugh-out-loud campaign for global consulting group Globant, which pokes fun at other companies' cookie-cutter offerings compared to its own creative, agile and dynamic solutions. One ad shows an office crew madly cheering on their co-worker as he strives to hit the 1,000-slide mark on his presentation. Another shows desk jockeys at laptops with only two keyboard buttons—"cut” and “paste.”
Rick Astley’s ‘80s pop hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” and its music video arguably gained even more fame when they were resurrected as a now iconic meme. Thanks to insurance brand CSAA Insurance Group, online jokesters can now refresh their Rickrolls with an updated version of the original clip, featuring the Astley of today singing the song and dancing alongside CSAA team members. The campaign also includes mysterious billboards featuring QR codes and Astley’s ‘do that lure passersby into watching the new ad.
Air conditioning brand Midea and Pereira O’Dell came up with this solution to the insufferable sticky summer heat—a really boring movie. Pereira O’Dell created “90 Minutes of Air Conditioning,” a 90-minute film featuring nothing but one of the brand’s A.C. units. The film ran at a New York City movie theater last week, and attendees were given free popcorn, soda, a discount coupon to a Midea unit and, perhaps most important, 90 minutes of reprieve from the heat.