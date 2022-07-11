Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

A design feature that trolls rivals, pets as 'legal highs,' period insomnia and more
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on July 11, 2022.
Credit: ManyPets

This week: pets as stress relief, a letter to the Pope, using design to troll your rivals and a nightmarish dive into "periodsomnia."

 

5. Dole: Unforbidden Fruit
Agency: Grey London

Dole has recently shaken up the canned fruit market with some creative purpose-led marketing, including its Cannes Grand Prix-winning Piñatex project to create vegan leather out of pineapple skins. But its latest project is more of a provocative stunt: lobbying the Pope to amend the Bible, via an open letter in the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica.”  The idea is that “fruit” has been unfairly maligned over the years, via Eve and the Apple, as responsible for Original Sin, and that its reputation needs to be restored. Apparently it was all down to a mistake in bible translation, as the word for "tree fruit" in Greek sounded like the Latin for "apple." The campaign, by Grey London, is lighthearted but also has a serious point; Dole is calling for more recognition for fruit as a healthy snack in order to “bring good nutrition to all.”

Credit: Dole

4. Nike: Women's Euros 2022
Agency:Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam/London

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 soccer tournament kicked off this week, and Nike was among the brands celebrating female soccer’s brightest stars. A U.K. focused campaign by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam projected England players onto iconic monuments and landmarks including the white cliffs of Dover and the National Gallery, matching their skillsets to the landmark—for example, Keira Walsh, known for her creative play, is depicted on London's National Gallery. Meanwhile, a commercial by W+K London showcases the technical skills and quality of play of the female players, including grassroots newcomers, while celebrating their attitude, confidence and sense of badass fun.

Credit: Nike

3. Burger King: Grill Lines
Agency: BBH London

While brands trolling rivals with strategically placed outdoor ads is nothing new this year (see Pepsi’s “Better with Pepsi” campaign), Burger King has found a clever design-based way to do it while highlighting the flame-grilled taste of its offerings. A U.K. campaign by BBH uses a minimalist, seven-line pattern of grill lines stamped on a burger patty and accompanying copy to make digs at rival fast food chains, with media buys placed nearby those outlets. For example, next to a KFC, "Some colonels haven't earned their stripes yet,” or by a McDonald's, "only a clown would forget their lines."

Credit: Burger King

2. ManyPets: Insure Your Happiness
Agency: Uncommon

Who needs illegal substances when you have a pet? Cats and dogs are styled as “legal highs,” “endorphins” and “uppers” in a campaign from pet insurance brand ManyPets that highlights the mental health and wellbeing benefits of pet ownership. Created by Uncommon, the outdoor ads combine gorgeous pet portraits with these witty descriptions, together data insights from a survey the company conducted, such as 80% of people say their pet gives them more energy. The point is to encourage people to “insure your happiness,” as insuring your beloved pet means protecting your own wellbeing. 

 

Credit: ManyPets

1. Libresse: PeriodSomnia
Agency: AMV BBDO

Following taboo-busting campaigns around menstruation like BloodNormal and WombStories, feminine hygiene brand Libresse and agency AMV BBDO set out to explore the little-addressed topic of period-induced insomnia. The new campaign, promoting its Goodnight Towels, coins the new phrase“periodsomnia" to describe it, as it takes a deep dive into the way periods can affect sleep. The new film, which sees it team once again with director Kim Gehrig (who helmed the brand's Viva La Vulva), is set to an anxiety-inducing techno beat and combines animation, live-action and thermal imaging to capture the nightmarish mood of sleep disruptions. As the brand sets out to smash down “sleeping beauty” tropes, it goes further than you might think; as well as the bloodstains and leaking, there’s farting and masturbation, too. 

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

