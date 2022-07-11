The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

Dole has recently shaken up the canned fruit market with some creative purpose-led marketing, including its Cannes Grand Prix-winning Piñatex project to create vegan leather out of pineapple skins. But its latest project is more of a provocative stunt: lobbying the Pope to amend the Bible, via an open letter in the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica.” The idea is that “fruit” has been unfairly maligned over the years, via Eve and the Apple, as responsible for Original Sin, and that its reputation needs to be restored. Apparently it was all down to a mistake in bible translation, as the word for "tree fruit" in Greek sounded like the Latin for "apple." The campaign, by Grey London, is lighthearted but also has a serious point; Dole is calling for more recognition for fruit as a healthy snack in order to “bring good nutrition to all.”

