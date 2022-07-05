Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

An iconic logo gets interactive, a brutal dissection of the industry, a strange job offer and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on July 05, 2022.
Credit: Ad Age

This week: How to make an iconic symbol stand out even more, a popular platform hits U.S. tv, a harsh dissection of the industry and more. 

 

5. NYC Pride: Bury the Bills
Agency: Havas New York

To close out Pride month, NYC Pride and Havas New York sent an unignorable message to lawmakers supporting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The “#BurytheBills” campaign included billboards highlighting such bills and the government officials supporting them. But that’s not all—the ads also featured a QR code that, once scanned, would fax the lawmakers pages and pages of famous queer literature, symbolically and physically “burying” the bills in their offices.

4. Reddit: Find Your People
Agency: R/GA

In its first U.S. TV campaign, Reddit uses simple everyday scenarios to show off what it does best— helping you “find your people.” The effort from R/GA includes a spot depicting people getting excited or worked up over things such as their cosplay outfit or dying plant—only to realize the friends and loved ones around them don’t share their sentiments. No worries, though; there are Reddit threads to help them connect with those who do.

 

 

 

 

 

3. Togetherr: Kill Your Darlings
Agency: The Network

In the midst of the Cannes Lions festivities last month, Together, a new platform from Fiverr that builds creative teams and connects them to brands, attempts to dissect the state of the industry in “Kill Your Darlings. “ The short film follows young creative Anouk Jans, a former Virtue Worldwide Media creative who now serves as creative director at Milan’s Spring Studios, as she interviews top creative names including Mischief co-founder Greg Hahn,  Cindy Gallop of Make Love Not Porn, Gut founder Anselmo Ramos and WPP Global CCO Rob Reilly. Conceived out of The Network, it uncovers brutal truths about the industry, with Reilly noting it’s “at breaking point" and Gallop asserting that the top is dominated by "a closed loop of white guys talking to white guys about other white guys."

2. McDonald’s: Golden Arches Swing Sets
Agency: Leo Burnett Dubai; Studio M

McDonald’s hits the beaches of Dubai in a huge way with giant Golden Arches that double as swing sets. The playful structures have been set up in four locations across the city and serve as a reminder of the “joy of play.” According to Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE, “We all have childhood memories of McDonald’s, and the swings help us to recall our delightful childhood joys, both in memory and in action, to create lasting moments of happiness."

 

Credit: McDonald's

1. Pringles: Non-Playable Character
Agency: Grey London

Pringles digs further into the gaming world with its latest out-of-the-box move from Grey London. Following their campaign last year that brought a video game zombie into the real world, the agency is pulling a reverse move and sending a real person into another game. The new contest is inviting fans to apply for a “job” in the game "Train Sim World" as a non-playable character who refills a Pringles vending machine. 

