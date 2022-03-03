Top 5 meatless meals and plant-based promos you need to know about right now

Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we look at some of the latest meatless meals and plant-based promos. Visit our site each Thursday for a new list of niche campaigns from the past month.

5. No floundering for Popeyes

As restaurants begin to promote meatless options for Lent, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is bringing its Flounder Fish Sandwich back to its menus in the U.S. and Canada, but now with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, similar to its signature chicken sister.

To fight the perception that fast feeders can’t be trusted with sea creatures, Popeyes enlisted agency Gut and New York social media personality “New York Nico” to interview Greeley Square pedestrians on their attitudes and expectations for fast-food fish, and then try Popeyes revamped sandwich. The people have spoken, and it’s good. One of the interviewees, the Staten Island-based Tiktok food vlogger who goes by “Cugine,” gave it high praise—"seven out of five Marones.”

Rivals highlighting fish for the season include White Castle, which is bringing back its breaded Shrimp Nibblers.