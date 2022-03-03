Special Report: Creativity Top 5

Top 5 meatless meals and plant-based promos you need to know about right now

A Black-owned burger brand strikes it rich, Popeyes asks if fast-food fish is a catch, and other campaigns for a meatless world
By Jon Springer. Published on March 03, 2022.
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Credit: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we look at some of the latest meatless meals and plant-based promos. Visit our site each Thursday for a new list of niche campaigns from the past month. 

5. No floundering for Popeyes

As restaurants begin to promote meatless options for Lent, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is bringing its Flounder Fish Sandwich back to its menus in the U.S. and Canada, but now with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, similar to its signature chicken sister.

To fight the perception that fast feeders can’t be trusted with sea creatures, Popeyes enlisted agency Gut and New York social media personality “New York Nico” to interview Greeley Square pedestrians on their attitudes and expectations for fast-food fish, and then try Popeyes revamped sandwich. The people have spoken, and it’s good. One of the interviewees, the Staten Island-based Tiktok food vlogger who goes by “Cugine,” gave it high praise—"seven out of five Marones.”

Rivals highlighting fish for the season include White Castle, which is bringing back its breaded Shrimp Nibblers.

4. Banza Cascatelli

The gluten-free comfort-food brand Banza has teamed up with Dan Pashman, a James Beard Award-winning creator and host of the Sporkful podcast, to introduce the market’s first Cascatelli-style pasta made from chickpeas.

Inspired by the Italian word for “waterfall,” Cascatelli refers to the shape of the noodle, which has deep crevices to capture sauce, and a texture consumers can sink their teeth into. Pashman, who is credited for creating the shape, documented his three-year quest on his Sporkful podcast, including a recent episode about the development of the Banza version. Banza's Cascatelli launch coincides with a rollout of refreshed packaging for its pastas, which now include back-of-the-box recipes. For Cascatelli, an accompanying vegan “Vodka Sawse” from Dan Pelosi is included.

Credit: Banza

3. Babybel cheese

Bel Brands, the maker of “Laughing Cow” and other cheese snacks, is introducing plant-based Babybel cheeses this month.

Developed to taste like Mozzarella, Babybel Plant-Based mimics the taste of Babybel, now in a certified plant-based, non-GMO Project verified, vegan snack. The dairy-free version of the snack is also getting distinct packaging, swapping the signature red wax for green.

Bel’s development team went through a detailed process to test, refine and finalize the recipe for Babybel Plant-Based, a spokeswoman said. Ultimately, they landed on a recipe that uses fewer than 10 ingredients, including coconut oil and natural flavors and colors.

Bel Brands will also be expanding its Nurishh plant-based offerings this spring with the introduction of cubes and a cream cheese style spread, as well as new flavors of shreds and slices. Its Laughing Cow brand will also introduce plant-based varieties of its creamy snack cheese this year.

Credit: Babybel
 

 

Popeyes CMO Bruno Cardinali is leaving the chicken chain
Jon Springer
Impossible Foods is set to launch faux chicken nuggets 

2. Everything Legendary

Fresh off a presentation on “Shark Tank” in which they collected $300,000 from Mark Cuban as part of a $6 million funding haul that included investors General Mills and the music mogul Russell Simmons, the Black-owned gourmet burger maker Everything Legendary is calling itself the fastest-growing plant-based burger brand in the industry.

Based in Maryland, Everything Legendary was created by the charismatic duo of Duane Cheers and Danita Claytor. Its vibrant, colorful packaging contains faux meat packed with uncommon and flavorful ingredients such as ginger, raisins, hemp seeds and orange peel, all put together by chef Jumoke Jackson. Products including frozen patties, burgers and cheeseburgers, are sold online and in stores.

Credit: Everything Legendary

1. Famous names for meatless burgers

Burger King's Impossible burgers, which share the menu with much better-known beef burgers, have secured testimony from consumers who share names with famous people.

Featured performers in the “Mistaken Identity” campaign include average Joes named Michael Jordan, Steffi Graf, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts, often mistaken for the original.

The stunt from the agency Grabarz & Partner—BK’s lead agency in Germany—recalls a 2014 Taco Bell campaign for its breakfast menu featuring testimony from people named Ronald McDonald, as well as the more recent trend of restaurant brands embracing celebrity partnerships.

Credit: Burger King

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

