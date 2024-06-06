The top 5 sports marketing ideas to know about right now

The partnership had its origins in a LinkedIn conversation between executives at Mattel and the PWHL. “They quite literally reached out to us because they saw what we were doing and liked what we were doing and liked what we stood for,” said Amy Scheer, senior VP of business operations of PWHL. “They want to be part of the growth of women’s sports, the growth of opportunity for young girls, and building future leaders. And so they believe in what we believe.”

A new group of athletes dripping in Gatorade-colored sweat herald the return of “Is it in You,” a campaign that execs at the PepsiCo-owned sports drink describe as Gatorade’s biggest ever. The work, called “It Hasn’t Changed,” from TBWA\Chiat\Day, features Caitlin Clark, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jayson Tatum, Josh Allen and A’ja Wilson. Michael Jordan, the star of the campaign’s first iteration 25 years ago, narrates. Colorful sweat was “inspirational” to athletes of all ages, said Gatorade Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin, citing research conducted by the brand.