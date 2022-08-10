Ad Age Rising Star is an extension of Ad Age Leading Women. The honor recognizes those just making their mark on the advertising, marketing and media world, showing the promise of great leadership in less than three years at their current company.
Highlighting female and minority voices, Allison Wolf creates a sense of belonging for clients and colleagues
As a 25-year-young queer woman, Allison Wolf recognizes the importance of celebrating talent, leadership and innovation from all backgrounds, and her commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in her work in the creative industry. She was a key person in developing Mindshare’s LatinX PMP, an initiative that amplifies the voices of Hispanic and LatinX journalists. Her effort was recognized by the LatinX community and she was also featured in La Opinion, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the U.S., for her work on the PMP and her discussion on the importance of investing in Hispanic journalism.
During her time as the U.S. communications lead for Mindshare Collective, Wolf has also organized numerous events, including a Women’s History Month discussion about gender pay equity, a panel discussion addressing LGBTQ homelessness and a fireside chat event for National Coming Out Day with Reza Farahan from Bravo’s reality series “Shahs of Sunset.” Highlighting female and minority voices, she was able to create a sense of belonging for not only her clients but also her colleagues at the agency.
“Early in my career at Mindshare, I learned about the LGBTQ PMP, a private marketplace Mindshare launched to support LGBTQ journalism and combat digital censorship. This was the first time I heard of a tangible way that advertising could be used for good, and I was so inspired,” said Wolf. “My goal is to continue this important work and find ways that advertising can be used to create a more inclusive and equitable world.”