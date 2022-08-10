Highlighting female and minority voices, Allison Wolf creates a sense of belonging for clients and colleagues

During her time as the U.S. communications lead for Mindshare Collective, Wolf has also organized numerous events, including a Women’s History Month discussion about gender pay equity, a panel discussion addressing LGBTQ homelessness and a fireside chat event for National Coming Out Day with Reza Farahan from Bravo’s reality series “Shahs of Sunset.” Highlighting female and minority voices, she was able to create a sense of belonging for not only her clients but also her colleagues at the agency.

Introducing Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women

“Early in my career at Mindshare, I learned about the LGBTQ PMP, a private marketplace Mindshare launched to support LGBTQ journalism and combat digital censorship. This was the first time I heard of a tangible way that advertising could be used for good, and I was so inspired,” said Wolf. “My goal is to continue this important work and find ways that advertising can be used to create a more inclusive and equitable world.”