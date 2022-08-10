Phoebe Sloane and Huei Yin Wong are supporting women in creativity

Working closely beside Sloane has been Wong, whose work at Clemenger has had reverberations throughout Australia, garnering awards from One Show, Clio Awards and Adfest. Her work with the accounting software company Xero and its “Emotional Tax Return” campaign gave back to small business owners who struggled during the lockdowns. Wong’s work with her team on Myer’s Christmas campaign helped it win Department Store of Year in 2021.

Wong's work in advertising is just a part of her portfolio. As an artist, Wong has received several art grants and has had work displayed in global exhibits, including the Centre of Contemporary Art in New Zealand and Design Museum of London.

As their careers have flourished, Wong and Sloane hope to continue helping future generations of women, lecturing at the AWARD School and expanding The Aunties. “There’s that constant desire to make new things that make a difference and have a positive impact even if it is just one person’s life,” Sloane said.

“If I could talk to that version of myself now, I think it would have helped me immensely back then,” Wong said. “Just to have someone who has been through it or could share their experience saying, ‘What you’re doing is okay.’”