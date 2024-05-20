Special Report: Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Our global list showcases those finding success in an ever-changing marketing landscape
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women are finding success with new tools, including AI.

Credit:

Every spring, Ad Age publishes its list of Leading Women, highlighting those individuals who are reaching new heights in an ever-changing marketing landscape. This year’s honorees are showing up where it matters and delivering where it counts.

Many are marketers behind breakthrough creative that cuts through the clutter in competitive industries while also inspiring brand employees. One had an inkling Caitlin Clark would make it big and signed the young athlete for a major brand partnership long before she became a household name in sports. Another is revitalizing the world of print glossies, something many thought unthinkable a decade ago amid category declines. And one honoree made history as the first female president of a 55-year-old agency.

Read about each of this year’s honorees

This year’s backdrop is stark, as a politically charged atmosphere in an election year puts more pressure on company executives to stand up for their values without disrupting the bottom line. These honorees have risen to that occasion. One agency CEO led her shop to record growth last year with 11 new client wins and 33 new hires. Many are incorporating DE&I commitments into their hiring practices, and making themselves available as mentors to emerging talent. One is an entrepreneur of a fast-growing e-commerce discovery platform that uses AI. Her venture recently received $20 million in funding.

As part of our Leading Women celebration, we also recognize seven Rising Stars—women who are just making their marks on the marketing and advertising industry. These up-and-comers have demonstrated substantial growth, creativity and initiative.

We honor the Ad Age Leading Women of 2024, each of whom serves as an inspiration to those who are just starting out in the industry. Please save the date for Aug. 7, when Ad Age will host its annual Leading Women celebration and conference in New York. Find more details here.

