Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Many are marketers behind breakthrough creative that cuts through the clutter in competitive industries while also inspiring brand employees. One had an inkling Caitlin Clark would make it big and signed the young athlete for a major brand partnership long before she became a household name in sports. Another is revitalizing the world of print glossies, something many thought unthinkable a decade ago amid category declines. And one honoree made history as the first female president of a 55-year-old agency.

This year’s backdrop is stark, as a politically charged atmosphere in an election year puts more pressure on company executives to stand up for their values without disrupting the bottom line. These honorees have risen to that occasion. One agency CEO led her shop to record growth last year with 11 new client wins and 33 new hires. Many are incorporating DE&I commitments into their hiring practices, and making themselves available as mentors to emerging talent. One is an entrepreneur of a fast-growing e-commerce discovery platform that uses AI. Her venture recently received $20 million in funding.