How Delta’s Alicia Tillman is exploring experiential terrain for the brand

The past 12 months have been a year of firsts for Alicia Tillman. She joined Delta Air Lines as chief marketing officer last June. She orchestrated first-time Delta activations at South by Southwest, Art Basel and Coachella. And she created a Delta pop-up shop for cardholders and loyalty members at JFK Airport. The innovations are all part of Tillman’s roadmap to make consumers see Delta as more than just an airline.

“We’ve seen Delta as a connector of people and ideas and we see the airplane as symbolic of that,” said Tillman, who worked at American Express, Capitolis and SAP before Delta. “But we also see opportunities on the ground as well to provide similar experiences to enable people to come together to share ideas and build relationships.”

The strategy already appears to be proving out. Last month, Delta reported a 6% rise in first-quarter operating revenue to $12.56 billion.

Next up, Tillman plans to continue to show up in unexpected places, particularly for female and Gen Z consumers, two groups Delta is focusing on through collaborations with The Female Quotient and Harvard.

“It’s really impossible to tell a great story if you’re super disconnected from the audience to which you’re telling it,” Tillman said. “People are drawn to other people or brands because they feel relatable.”