Introducing Leading Women Ecuador’s class of 2022

This year, 11 marketing and communications executives are being honored in the Leading Women Ecuador program, in association with Adlatina. These standout players join a group—previously known as Women to Watch—of professional women, all of whom make an impact on the Ecuadorian market.



Ad Age welcomes this outstanding group of executives as they join the hundreds of women around the world who have been recognized as Leading Women.

An event to celebrate this year's class of honorees will be held at Banker's Club in Guayaquil on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Catalina Chiriboga

Creative director, Pinktate

Involved in advertising since she was 17 years old, Chiriboga was creative director in many ad agencies working on campaigns that won international recognitions. Then she moved into the marketing world. Convinced that brands must have a real purpose and the strength of a storytelling can save lives, she currently serves as the executive director of Pinktate, a campaign to generate awareness about detecting breast cancer early.

Pinktate has diversified into events, communications and a brand lab named Cookieteria, where the organization uses gourmet cookies to remind people of the benefits of the self-examination with the slogan, "Tocate las cookies!"

Caroline Grijalva Garcés

Business director, Nestlé Nutrition Ecuador

Grijalva Garcés is commercial engineer with a masters in commercial and marketing direction from the University of Barcelona. She has been part of the Women Executive Program at INCAE and has a certificate in digital strategies. She began her career working in many areas—in 2000 she started in the pharmaceutical industry, working for different companies and in many roles and positions. Ten years ago she moved to Nestlé where she focuses on infant nutrition.

Soledad Hermosa

General manager, Wavemaker Ecuador

Hermosa is an advertiser from UTE with a degree in strategic marketing management from UTPL (Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja) and a masters in digital marketing from IEBS. She has 23 years of experience, always connected to media planning. Quality of service has been her priority and her teams have garnered the highest qualifications in local and global customer assessments.

She began her career at FCB, moved to WPP and then served as as media director at NorlopWT before she landed a leadership role at Mindshare when it opened its doors in 2005. It was there that she established a bond in key client management and became regional manager in 2007. In 2010 she opened Wavemaker operations as general manager.

Silvana Kalil

Marketing manager, Ecuavisa

After 25 years of working at some of the most important ad agencies in the country, Kalil decided to work on connecting brands to people. Currently she works in this new form of advertising having joined Ecuavisa to help transform the traditional channel into a multiplatform communication media company that connects people with content where brand can be main characters.

Alexandra Ortiz

Account director, Commonwealth McCann

Ortiz has an advertising degree and 20 years of experience; she started her career as an account manager at McCann, handling bank and mass-market accounts. After serving as an account supervisor, she was elevated to director and selected to be part of Commonwealth McCann to manage the General Motors and Chevrolet accounts.

She focuses on multidisciplinary projects integrating offline and digital strategies to cover the needs and goals of the business. She also has experience working with teams and regional clients.