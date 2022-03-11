Where are they now—Ad Age Leading Women Europe 2016

Every year, Ad Age honors a class of women in the advertising, marketing and media world. Women in Europe were first recognized in 2016 for their expertise and achievement in their respective fields. Each of the 20 women awarded at the Ad Age Women to Watch Europe ceremony in London had made great strides for major markets located in the U.K. and Western Europe. Six years later, these women continue their legacies, having earned numerous promotions and accolades for their accomplishments.

As we continue to search the globe for inspiring female leaders, we recognize there are many unsung talents in areas we don't often have the opportunity to cover. With that in mind, we are inviting all agencies and brands with outposts in Ukraine to nominate a colleague so that we can shine a light on their great work. All submission fees are waived for Ukraine-based nominees. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

Ad Age Women to Watch was renamed Ad Age Leading Women in 2021. Look back at other past honorees and find out more about how to enter this year's program here.