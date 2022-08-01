Introducing Leading Women Mexico’s class of 2022

This year, 15 marketing and advertising executives are being honored in the Leading Women Mexico program, in association with Adlatina. These standout players in the Mexican communications and marketing industry join a group—previously known as Women to Watch—of more than 100 professional women, all of whom make an impact on the Mexican market.



Ad Age welcomes this outstanding group of executives as they join the hundreds of women around the world who have been recognized as Leading Women.

Coral Arnedo

CEO, Grey México

Coral has 17 years of experience in areas such as media, below-the-line, promotion and shopper, but she found her passion in above-the-line marketing, working for agencies including JWT, McCann and Circus. In 2015, she joined Grey as account director, and in four years she was appointed as general director. Two years later, she rose to her position as CEO at Grey México. Her goal is to keep growing and position Grey México as one of the best agencies through innovation and technology.

Alejandra Buenrostro

Marketing director, Bodega Aurrera/Walmart

Buenrostro has more than 18 years of experience, with a bachelor's degree in marketing, a postgraduate in quality and productivity and a master's in leadership. In 2005, she started in Walmart Mexico and Central America in the marketing and strategic planning area of Sam’s Club. She later joined the area of marketing at Superama. In 2011, she was appointed executive marketing manager for Walmart Supercenter. She joined Bodega Aurrera in 2013, and in 2017was promoted to marketing sub-director. Buenrostro has been part of the diversity and inclusion committee of Walmart Mexico and Central America.

Palmira Camargo

VP of communications, Essity Latin America

Camargo is a lawyer and expert in corporate communication and sustainability with more than 20 years of experience across multiple organizations. In 2016, she joined hygiene and health care company Essity. Camargo leads projects where inclusion is a relevant topic, aiming to help people of any age, gender, social and economic condition to have a healthy life with better hygiene, collaborating with allies to face social challenges. Strategic campaigns and alliances help generate a new social consciousness about menstruation.

Laura Flores

General director, Hogarth Worldwide México

In the last five years, Flores worked on the design and implementation of a new agency model based on an agile and interdisciplinary focus of multimedia production. Together with her team, she has combined the craft work with insights and technology. Flores has an extensive career at global creative agencies including Terán\TBWA, TBWA\Hamburg, Publicis Groupe, J. Walter Thompson, Leo Burnett and Dragon Rouge, where she focused on the leadership of global accounts, strategic marketing counseling, brand building and development of new businesses. She has a bachelor's in marketing science from Bentley University in Massachusetts, and a master's in international business from ESSEC in France, as well as in international strategic communications from ITAM in Mexico City.

Gabriela González

VP, client engagement & business development, VMLY&R México

González has more than 25 years of experience in the advertising industry and today leads the client engagement team and new businesses at VMLY&R México. She is passionate about great ideas that generate strong connections to help transform clients' businesses and brands. By always looking for innovation in all aspects, she has led multicultural and multidisciplinary teams to success. She has worked for international agencies such as DDB, JWT, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis. She has supported clients including Procter & Gamble, Mead Johnson, Toyota, Mondelēz, Nestlé, GSK, Gamesa, Citibanamex, Colgate, Pfizer, Whirlpool, Sams and Bodega Aurrera, among others. She collaborates with organizations such as Greenpeace, Cruz Roja and Amnesty International.

Paola Hernández

Senior marketing director, PepsiCo Foods México

With a bachelor's degree in business administration at Tec Monterrey, Hernández started her professional career in 2005 in the entertainment industry. She later became a marketing coordinator for Kimberly-Clark's home division, followed by experiences in over-the-counter and oral care at GlaxoSmithKline Pharma. In 2011, she joined PepsiCo as brand manager for several brands and platforms inside the Gamesa cookies business. In 2021, as marketing director, she won a Gold Effie for her campaign Aprendiendo juntos of Marías Gamesa, and later she took a new position in the Sabritas business unit. As senior marketing director for Cheetos and the Flamin' Hot platform, she led a recent campaign tied to the "Stranger Things" season 4 release on Netflix, "El Santo vs. Demogorgon."

Elisa Martínez

Director, digital marketing, Mattel Latin America

Martínez has more than 23 years of experience leading marketing teams across multinational companies including Mattel, Avon, Warner Brothers Home Entertainment, Intel and Sony Electronics. She has worked on implementing e-commerce platforms, developing digital transformation plans, and developing, executing and optimizing marketing campaigns based on data. Currently, she leads a regional team, where she achieved the creation and follow-up of new working areas and synergy with the teams. Thanks to her skills and leadership, a digital transformation plan was implemented in Mattel LATAM with strategies of CRM that have positively impacted leads, e-commerce and campaign execution, exceeding return on investment goals. Martínez has a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from TEC Monterrey in Mexico, and master's in marketing and advertising from the University of Leeds in England and in internet business from ISDI.

Gina Muñoz

Global director, Q Intelligence, Quiroga Medios

Muñoz, with a master's in marketing from Tecnológico de Monterrey and a specialization in effective leadership from Universidad de los Andes, has worked on communication strategy for more than 35 years. She has worked in several areas such as media, strategic planning, research, communication and business intelligence. Her experience includes working on more than 50 brands. She has been collaborating with industry organizations on applying best practices. Currently, Muñoz participates as professor in the master of digital marketing at UNITEC, and mentors at Exatec and WICT.

Lucía Olvera

Marketing director, Grupo Campari

Olvera, who holds a bachelor's in marketing and an MBA, is a marketing professional with 19 years of experience in the development and execution of major brands. Her effective marketing strategies ensured sustainable growth across brands. She has collaborated for companies such as Lala, Pernod Ricard, AB InBev Grupo Modelo and Kellogg. Currently, she leads a portfolio with more than 50 brands of wines and liquors such us Aperol, Campari, Skyy Vodka, Appleton Estate, Montelobos, Espolon and Grand Mariner. With a team of 12 women marketing and category managers, she led the portfolio to positive numbers in the last two years and managed to position it as one of the key players in the Mexican market.

Paula Ospina

Head of marketing, México and Latin America, HSBC wealth and personal banking

Ospina and her team are committed to growing the HSBC brand in the region, executing a customer-focused marketing strategy that delivers business results with the wealth of insights offered by data and technology. Ospina, who is Colombian, worked in Asia, Europa, the United States and Latin America before arriving in Mexico. She has led digital transformation projects, customer experience and business intelligence across different financial institutions.

Luisa Pinto

VP of client services, Alvarado Molina

Pinto fell in love with advertising 25 years ago and has been faithful to this profession since the day she started. Observing human behavior and understanding people's motivations is, for her, fascinating and addictive. A communicator by profession, with a master's degree in internet business, she developed her career at international creative agencies that allowed her to collaborate with clients of multiple categories in Mexico and abroad.

Diana Ramírez

Head of advertising sales, Spotify Latin America

Ramírez is an expert in e-commerce and digital marketing, with more than 18 years in the industry. Before joining Spotify, she collaborated with big tech brands such as Twitter, where she served as business director for Latam, and Microsoft, where she was responsible for the business relationship with strategic partners such as Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé, among others. Considered one of the pioneers in digitalization in Mexico, Ramírez has degrees with honors in communication from Universidad Iberoamericana. She also graduated from Stanford School of Business and the Israel Start Up Nation Executive Program.

Claudia Reyes Cuevas

Marketing director, Grupo Herdez

Reyes Cuevas started her career at GE, with a strong focus on innovation and disruption in business. Later, she ventured into other companies such as Best Buy, developing strategies in the entertainment area, and worked abroad on fashion brands such as Mango, leading her to have a wide vision of business and consumers. She joined Grupo Herdez in 2015, in the Nutrisa business unit; later, she was appointed head of marketing for the impulse division, a position she currently holds. She leads the strategy of the Nutrisa, Nestlé ice creams, Cielito Querido Cafe, Moyo and Chilim Balam brands in terms of innovation, communication and digital acceleration, as well as commercial responsibility for part of physical stores. She has promoted sustainability initiatives aligned with Grupo Herdez's global strategy in gender equality and the empowerment of women and circularity. She has a degree in Marketing from ITESM and an MBA from Universidad de Barcelona. Reyes Cuevas also holds a certificate as a health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and is certified in international sustainable business by IASE México.

Michelle Romo

Marketing and communications VP, Mastercard México and Central America

Romo is responsible for the development of integrated strategies in the areas of client marketing, media and business partners. With more than 17 years of experience in marketing and communication, she has contributed to the creation of brand communication strategies for Nestlé, P&G, Beam Global Brands and Mastercard products. Her work on the agency and client sides has allowed her to build strong relationships with partners and clients, as well as create innovative ideas to add value to the business. Romo has a degree in marketing from ITESM and recently graduated from the D1 management improvement program at IPADE Business School.

Lorena Salmeron

Chief strategy officer, Terán\TBWA

Salmeron has a degree in communication sciences from Ibero American University and a master’s degree in culture, media and communication from NYU. Her career as a strategist began at Terán\TBWA in 2003 with brands such as Pedigree, BDF, Yoplait, Bachoco and Andrea. In 2008, she joined JWT to work on brands like Kimberly-Clark, Nestlé, Mondelēz, Conagra Foods, and Schering-Plough. In 2010, she returned to Terán\TBWA and since then has been involved in new business, consulting projects, and accounts such as Nextel, Yoplait, FUD, Whiskas, Visa, GNP, Profuturo, Volaris, Nissan, Brown Forman brands, ATT, Bachoco and BBVA Domino’s Pizza. She is a true believer in philosophy and the strategic tool of disruption and her greatest interest is the creation of iconic, relevant brands connected to culture and consumers.