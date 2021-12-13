How FaZe Clan transformed into much more than just a gaming company in 2021

FaZe Clan also made it to the silver screen. James Bond star Daniel Craig joined FaZe talent on a stream to promote “No Time to Die,” and players FaZe Mongraal and FaZe Nate Hill showed off the new Dune Fortnite skins in a livestream from the red carpet premiere in London with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

“To take our talent out of the gaming environment, put them in black tie and have the film’s actors be really excited to interact with them, that had never been done before,” said Ramos. He added that the whole idea came together in two weeks and “cost us nothing.”

The company spends very little on traditional marketing, according to Trink and Ramos, though they declined to provide specific figures. “I’d say we spend more money on dinners than we do on marketing,” said Trink.

Instead, the brand leans into its Twitter and YouTube channels. In August, it welcomed more than 30,000 new members via Twitter following the team’s Call of Duty Championship win. “FaZe Member for a Day” saw brands including McDonald’s, Axe, Steel Series and G Fuel all change their Twitter names to include the FaZe moniker.

“McDonald’s has really understood how to connect with us and our fans,” Trink said. FaZe and McDonald’s had not actually discussed it changing its handle; it was done organically. “That was such an authentic way to show respect for our community.”