How FaZe Clan transformed into much more than just a gaming company in 2021

When an athlete lands on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it typically signals they have reached a high point in their career or are seeing a meteoric rise in popularity. So when a gaming organization does it for the first time—FaZe Clan made history in June when it was featured on SI's cover—it's certainly indicative of just how influential esports has become.
“That was a highlight for this year,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “That was a defining moment for us and the industry.”
FaZe Clan has spent the year building partnerships outside of the traditional gaming space. In April, FaZe partnered with Corona Hard Seltzer, a brand that would later help present FaZe’s in-person Summer Tip-Off gaming event in Las Vegas (where rapper Jack Harlow headlined). In May, FaZe partnered with Microsoft and XBox 360 to celebrate its 11th anniversary and later struck a deal with artist Takashi Murakami on a line of jerseys and mouse pads.