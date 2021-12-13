Special Report: Marketers of the Year

What it’s like to work with LeBron James, marketing master

LeBron James ranks No. 7 on Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year list
By Jessica Wohl. Published on December 13, 2021.
Ad Age 2021 Marketers of the Year
20211129_lebron_tonal_3x2b.jpg

 

 
Credit: Tonal

If LeBron James likes a product, there’s a strong chance he’ll find a way to invest in it, promote it or do a bit of both. And, just like his performance on the basketball court, he won’t be phoning in his work in front of the camera or in the boardroom.

Just ask Dia Simms, CEO of Lobos 1707. James, a player many call the NBA’s greatest of all time, is a significant investor in the tequila brand. In the roughly year and a half she’s worked with James, Simms said the winner of four NBA championships has arrived early for meetings. Every single one.

“He’s early, he’s prepared, he deeply cares, he read the brief, he’s asking informed questions,” said Simms.

The same ethos holds true for moments like ad shoots, she shared: “He’s consistent as hell. He shows up, he commits, he overdelivers, he wakes up and he does it again.”

 

 
Credit: Lobos 1707

Since beginning his NBA career as an 18-year-old phenom in 2003, James has been the face of brands including Nike and State Farm. As he racked up stats (he’s a 17-time NBA All-Star) and championships (four to date, with three teams), he raked in more endorsement deals.

What sets James apart as a marketer now, nearly two decades into his career, is how he works across a breadth of categories without the work feeling forced or out of place. Plus, he continues to expand his philanthropic efforts through the LeBron James Family Foundation, whose work in Akron, Ohio, includes the I Promise school and, new this year, housing for families in need. Other pursuits include the athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted.

In 2021, James collaborated with brands including Calm, the meditation app; the upcoming electric Hummer; Lobos 1707; Mtn Dew Rise Energy (which is dropping Rise from its name); Tonal, the high-end wall-mounted gym; and Walmart. The deal with Walmart includes the chain providing products for the I Promise school.

And James continued to expand his star power in other ways. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” snagged $162.8 million at the box office despite far-from-stellar reviews and a simultaneous at-home release on HBO Max. Even Entertainment Weekly’s Mary Sollosi, who gave the movie a D+, recognized James' appeal, writing: “There are no other living American athletes who could really get away with ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (a lack for which we should all be grateful), and James basically does. The man’s stature, already impressive, grows a little bit more when he gets to stand atop this enormous chunk of movie, now piled up with his many other achievements.”

Busy, yet focused

Those who know James say he doesn’t settle for typical endorsement deals. 

“You’ll never see him be like, ‘Hey here, buy my product,’” said Michele Campbell, chief operating officer of LRMR Ventures and executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “He takes a lot of time to make sure it’s people that he wants to align with.”

At Lobos 1707, he’s discussed everything from the wolfpack-based branding to how its bottle feels in the hand, an important detail for bartenders. “He’s thinking about the total business,” said Simms. 

Tonal’s commercial featuring James came after a year of discussions with him and others, including his business partner Maverick Carter. “It didn’t feel transactional,” said Christopher Stadler, Tonal’s chief marketing officer, who called James “a creative thinker”—one who also nailed his voiceover work on the first read.

The Tonal ad featuring James had one of its first airings during the Oct. 19 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and James’ Los Angeles Lakers. Tonal wasn’t expecting much of a direct response, said Stadler. Instead, the campaign garnered the brand’s strongest response to date. 

The commercial "basically crashed our website the first two times it ran,” said Stadler.

Tonal has not had any issues getting James’ time despite his packed schedule. “He’s got a few brand partnerships and he prioritizes them accordingly,” said Stadler.

Campbell, who has worked with James for 15 years, said he speaks genuinely about products he promotes. His favorite sound on the Calm app? It’s “rain on leaves,” she knows, because he’s discussed how it helps him fall asleep. James’ agency, SpringHill Company, works on Calm’s campaigns

“I think if you watch him play basketball, that is exactly how he manages,” said Campbell. “He involves everybody, he’s a team player, he wants everybody to be part of the team, part of the process.”

James turns 37 on Dec. 30. Is he slowing down? “Absolutely not,” said Campbell. 

Just how far does his star power reach?

“LeBron is arguably the most influential celebrity in the galaxy right now,” Adam Harter, PepsiCo’s senior VP of media, sports and entertainment, said in a March statement announcing the company’s partnership with James.

Mtn Dew’s first commercial featuring James debuted in May. Yes, it featured the drink. But it also showcased James’ dance moves, his community outreach and his business acumen. The ad features footage from “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” the HBO show produced by SpringHill, and showcases James’ working style. Near the end, he’s shown calling his business partner.

“Mav, I got a great idea,” James says in the spot.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor.

