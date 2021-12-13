What it’s like to work with LeBron James, marketing master

If LeBron James likes a product, there’s a strong chance he’ll find a way to invest in it, promote it or do a bit of both. And, just like his performance on the basketball court, he won’t be phoning in his work in front of the camera or in the boardroom.
Just ask Dia Simms, CEO of Lobos 1707. James, a player many call the NBA’s greatest of all time, is a significant investor in the tequila brand. In the roughly year and a half she’s worked with James, Simms said the winner of four NBA championships has arrived early for meetings. Every single one.
“He’s early, he’s prepared, he deeply cares, he read the brief, he’s asking informed questions,” said Simms.
The same ethos holds true for moments like ad shoots, she shared: “He’s consistent as hell. He shows up, he commits, he overdelivers, he wakes up and he does it again.”