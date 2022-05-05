Special Report: NewFronts

Tech giants turn to creators to steal TV advertisers

Many platforms stressed to marketers the importance of developing long-term partnerships with creators
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 05, 2022.
Why shoppable ads took center stage at the NewFronts
Credit: iStock

Creator-developed content was top of mind for brands during this week's NewFront presentations. 

As digital publishers look for ways to woo ad dollars that typically go to TV networks, they are leaning on creators. TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter, among others, announced opportunities for brands to align themselves with the most prominent creators to help them connect with their loyal followings. 

Influencers account for 2.5 times more engagement with digital content than all other brand and publisher content combined, according to Comscore Chief Marketing Officer Tania Yuki, whose social engagement measurement firm Shareablee was acquired by Comscore in December. That’s based on Shareablee’s measurement of clicks, comments, shares and other engagement across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter content in 2022 through April 26.

Many platforms, and the creators who spoke on their behalf, stressed to marketers the importance of developing long-term partnerships with creators and allowing creators the creative freedom to authentically deliver brands to their audience.

“You have to have a long-term view on how you’re building a relationship with a creator and their communities. Brands should stop chasing individual trends and focus on the creators and community where these trends come from," said Earnest Pettie, trends insights lead at YouTube.

While YouTube won't make its formal pitch to advertisers until later in the month, during the week traditionally owned by TV networks, YouTube executives still appeared on the NewFronts stage to lend some insight into the creator economy. 

TV Upfronts and Newfronts 2022 calendar

“The biggest change I've seen in the last few years in regards to creators is two-fold,” Tara Walpert Levy, VP of YouTube, Americas, said in an interview. “First, the number of creators, and two, the breadth and types of content they are making.”

Creators also present an opportunity for brands to more authentically reach diverse consumers and learn from these communities. 

Paula Castro, multicultural creative business partner at Google, gave the example of Bobbi Brown using A/B testing with its influencers. The cosmetics brand found that creators more often used the word “color” instead of “shade” when talking about foundation. As a result, Bobbi Brown changed marketing materials to use “color.” “Brands should go beyond marketing script, the cultural voice is powerful,” Castro said. 

Below Ad Age has rounded up the creator-related announcements from this week.

TikTok

TikTok unveiled a new ad product, dubbed Pulse, which is designed to help brands place their content alongside some of the best-performing videos on the app. This will also be TikTok’s first revenue share for creators, splitting it 50-50. Eligible creators must have at least 100,000 followers. The app has yet to say how many creators might be approved, but it is open to categories including beauty, fashion, pets, gaming, TV and movies and sports, among others. 

Read more: Inside TikTok's new premium ad tier

Snap

Snap hosted its first in-person NewFronts presentation this year. Snap’s big announcement was a partnership with Cameo, which will allow Snap advertisers to use Cameo talent to make custom ads. While Snapchat has a creator marketplace where brands can find influencers for sponsors, it’s still fairly small. The Cameo partnership will expand the pool of creators advertisers can tap into. It's unclear if Cameo and Snap’s partnership will be impacted after Cameo recently announced it was laying off a quarter of its staff, citing slow growth and lack of investment.

Snap also announced the renewal of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s show, and that Olympian Simone Biles will get her own show. 

 

Twitch

Twitch announced a new selection of creator-driven content called, “For Twitch, With Twitch.” This will include shows from Twitch’s owned-and-operated channels like Twitch Rivals, as well as individual Twitch streamers’ passion projects that may not follow their usual programming.

It is also building on its current "Drops" feature, which gives viewers in-game rewards for watching Twitch streams. The new solution, called "Co-Op Drops," allows brands to sponsor a stream. 

“I’m thrilled to shine a light on the vast creator community that continues to build lasting bonds with our viewers, launch unique stream concepts with brand partners and help Twitch to continue redefining what ‘premium' content means across the industry,” said Sarah Iooss, head of sales for the Americas at Twitch.

Wave Sports + Entertainment 

Wave is known for its social-first sports media channels such as Buckets and Jukes. The media company announced it would kick off “The Collaborative,” a new creator program focusing on Black creators. The group is planning to bring brand partnership opportunities to homecomings at HBCUs. The first class of creators includes Tylynn Burns, a former reality star on “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” and Dimplez Ijeoma, senior VP of digital and content at Capitol Music Group.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

