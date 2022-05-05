Tech giants turn to creators to steal TV advertisers

Many platforms, and the creators who spoke on their behalf, stressed to marketers the importance of developing long-term partnerships with creators and allowing creators the creative freedom to authentically deliver brands to their audience.

“You have to have a long-term view on how you’re building a relationship with a creator and their communities. Brands should stop chasing individual trends and focus on the creators and community where these trends come from," said Earnest Pettie, trends insights lead at YouTube.

While YouTube won't make its formal pitch to advertisers until later in the month, during the week traditionally owned by TV networks, YouTube executives still appeared on the NewFronts stage to lend some insight into the creator economy.

“The biggest change I've seen in the last few years in regards to creators is two-fold,” Tara Walpert Levy, VP of YouTube, Americas, said in an interview. “First, the number of creators, and two, the breadth and types of content they are making.”

Creators also present an opportunity for brands to more authentically reach diverse consumers and learn from these communities.

Paula Castro, multicultural creative business partner at Google, gave the example of Bobbi Brown using A/B testing with its influencers. The cosmetics brand found that creators more often used the word “color” instead of “shade” when talking about foundation. As a result, Bobbi Brown changed marketing materials to use “color.” “Brands should go beyond marketing script, the cultural voice is powerful,” Castro said.

Below Ad Age has rounded up the creator-related announcements from this week.