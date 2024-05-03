NewFronts recap—everything advertisers need to know about TikTok, Snap and Google’s pitches

Ad tech rivalries

Google focused on programmatic advertising at NewFronts, promoting its demand-side platform Display and Video 360. YouTube, meanwhile, will show up this year during the TV upfront week in mid-May.

Google looked to encourage advertisers to take all their digital video buying to DV360, which competes with DSPs from The Trade Desk and Amazon. The DSPs can access connected TV inventory on apps such as Paramount, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery. Kristen O’Hara, Google’s VP, agency, platforms and client solutions, told advertisers to “unify streaming” through DV360.

“We’re evolving DV360 to help you maximize your streaming investments and make any marketing or business objective possible,” O’Hara said at Google’s event.

Google also touted its ad ID product called PAIR—Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation. Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Paramount recently started working with the ID, which is a way to match advertisers in DV360 with viewers on connected TV.

The Trade Desk has an ad ID called Universal ID 2.0, which was developed as a post-cookie alternative for programmatic ad targeting.

Meanwhile, more ad tech vendors were at the show this week. Publisher ad platform Teads and programmatic ad platform TripleLift also held events.

T-Mobile presented at its first NewFronts to discuss T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, its out-of-home ad network that reaches more than 20,000 screens in its stores nationwide. T-Mobile wants to tap into third-party retailers, too, with the digital out-of-home ads.

Snap versus TikTok

While Snap did not mention any other social media apps by name, its message was one of opposition. In February, Snap even brought its new “Less social media. More Snapchat” marketing message to the Super Bowl. It carried that theme into its NewFront.

Patrick Harris, Snap’s ad sales president of Americas, called out social media for making people feel “less connected.” The idea is that advertisers are fed up with social media feeds and the polarization online, where consumers are “doom scrolling” and watching “people we don’t know, doing things that we’re simply just not interested in.”

“I know that’s not a feeling that anyone in this audience wants your brand associated with,” Harris said.

Snap is going after TikTok and Instagram, which both have public platforms where users compete for attention. Snap has similar vertical video products, but the Snapchat app is more insular. It is a double-edged sword, though—there are fewer chances to get negative exposure as a brand, but there are also fewer viral moments to propel products and brands.

Snap has been on an upward trajectory with its ad platform after setbacks stemming from industry forces, including changes to Apple’s data restrictions that hindered ad-supported apps from conducting marketing functions. After making ad tech upgrades, Snap’s first-quarter revenue was up 21% this year, reaching $1.2 billion.

TikTok closed NewFronts on Thursday with an evening event at which it addressed brand safety and measurement.

TikTok expanded its Pulse program, launched last year, connecting advertisers to videos from top media partners, such as NBCUniversal, Paramount, Condé Nast, Hearst and NFL. TikTok also has been staunchly opposing the potential ban it faces in the U.S., vowing to fight the order to sell the company.

Is AI in the room with us now?

As much as generative AI is trending in the tech and media space, so is the seemingly irresistible urge to label every automated ad capability as Gen AI. The same logic that deems ghosts responsible for a home’s creaks and cracks seems to apply to AI’s newfound responsibility for carrying out all duties for audience targeting and data tools.

Particularly guilty of this during this year’s NewFronts were the CTV and streaming companies. Multiple media companies credited AI for new tools that automate ad buying and targeting, which aggregate data or serve ads when pre-set conditions are met. Multiple attendees expressed fatigue with the frenzy around the buzzword.