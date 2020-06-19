NewFronts After Party: Dissecting the hits and misses of the week
Pandemic lockdowns and social distancing means we won’t get to rub elbows with social influencers during the IAB’s Digital Content NewFronts. Certainly COVID-19 and social unrest will make for a very different experience as digital publishers pitch advertisers and agencies on their new content and ad tools.
In lieu of the week’s typical after parties, on June 26 at 2 p.m. Ad Age will bring together marketing and agency leaders who will recap the week of presentations. As part of the IAB’s official agenda, we will discuss hits and misses, see which trends are in and which are out and identify the words and phrases that will define this year’s negotiations.
Confirmed speakers include: Azher Ahmed, exec VP and chief digital officer, DDB; Azania Andrews, VP of connections, Anheuser-Busch; Jessica Brown, director of digital investment, GroupM; David Cohen, president, IAB; Cara Lewis, exec VP of video investment, Dentsu Aegis; Noah Mallin, chief brand strategist, IMGN; Trace Rutland, director of digital hub, Ocean Spray; and Beth Weeks, VP and media director, Digitas.
To register for the event, click here.