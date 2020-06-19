Special Report: NewFronts

NewFronts After Party: Dissecting the hits and misses of the week

Join Ad Age on June 26 for a virtual event wrapping up NewFronts week
Published on June 19, 2020.
NewFronts 2020 will be overshadowed by COVID-19 and social unrest
Credit: iStock

Pandemic lockdowns and social distancing means we won’t get to rub elbows with social influencers during the IAB’s Digital Content NewFronts. Certainly COVID-19 and social unrest will make for a very different experience as digital publishers pitch advertisers and agencies on their new content and ad tools.

In lieu of the week’s typical after parties, on June 26 at 2 p.m. Ad Age will bring together marketing and agency leaders who will recap the week of presentations. As part of the IAB’s official agenda, we will discuss hits and misses, see which trends are in and which are out and identify the words and phrases that will define this year’s negotiations. 

Confirmed speakers include: Azher Ahmed, exec VP and chief digital officer, DDB; Azania Andrews, VP of connections, Anheuser-Busch; Jessica Brown, director of digital investment, GroupM; David Cohen, president, IAB; Cara Lewis, exec VP of video investment, Dentsu Aegis; Noah Mallin, chief brand strategist, IMGN; Trace Rutland, director of digital hub, Ocean Spray; and Beth Weeks, VP and media director, Digitas.

To register for the event, click here.

 

NewFronts 2020 will be overshadowed by COVID-19 and social unrest

Roku gives advertisers ability to revamp or pull creative quickly in its NewFront pitch

This year's NewFronts will explore consumer pandemic behaviors

NewFronts postponed until June 22

IAB recommends all NewFront presentations are streamed amid coronavirus outbreak

NewFronts or TV upfronts? Lines blur as digital publishers mature

YouTube positions itself as 'personal prime time' at Brandcast

Target's first NewFronts pitch excludes content

