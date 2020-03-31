Special Report: NewFronts

NewFronts postponed until June 22

IAB shifts date from end of April to give presenters more time to prepare
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 31, 2020.
Credit: Composite by Ad Age (photos courtesy IAB)

The IAB is moving the NewFronts presentations to the week of June 22.

Earlier in the month, the trade organization had advised NewFront participants to stream their events in lieu of hosting in-person presentations due to fears surrounding COVID-19. Those virtual presentations were expected to kick off at the end of April.

But its now giving digital publishers, including Hulu, Roku and YouTube, more time to create and pull off these virtual events.

“We’re having extensive conversations with both buyers and presenters about how to leverage this year’s unique challenges to create something that’s not just 'OK, all things considered' but really and truly better,” David Cohen, president, IAB, said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a dynamic marketplace that connects buyers and sellers in a way that allows ample time for development, a robust platform for delivery, and safety for all.”

TV networks are currently scrambling to execute virtual versions of their annual upfront presentations. The goal had been to stream or distribute digital presentations the week of May 11, when the in-person events typically take place. It remains to be seen if that date will be shifted as well.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

IAB recommends all NewFront presentations are streamed amid coronavirus outbreak

IAB recommends all NewFront presentations are streamed amid coronavirus outbreak
NewFronts or TV upfronts? Lines blur as digital publishers mature

NewFronts or TV upfronts? Lines blur as digital publishers mature

YouTube positions itself as 'personal prime time' at Brandcast

YouTube positions itself as 'personal prime time' at Brandcast
Target's first NewFronts pitch excludes content

Target's first NewFronts pitch excludes content
NewFronts Day 4: Meredith, Target and YouTube cap the week

NewFronts Day 4: Meredith, Target and YouTube cap the week

Walmart goes from big-box stores to the small screen with Vudu ad network

Walmart goes from big-box stores to the small screen with Vudu ad network

Vice unblocks words including ‘gay,’ ‘fat’ and ‘Muslim’ in its bid to get advertisers to reconsider what's brand-safe

Vice unblocks words including ‘gay,’ ‘fat’ and ‘Muslim’ in its bid to get advertisers to reconsider what's brand-safe

NewFronts Day 3: Wake-up with Wu-Tang at Hulu, Vice delivers dim sum, Vudu makes its first NYC pitch

NewFronts Day 3: Wake-up with Wu-Tang at Hulu, Vice delivers dim sum, Vudu makes its first NYC pitch