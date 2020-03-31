NewFronts postponed until June 22
The IAB is moving the NewFronts presentations to the week of June 22.
Earlier in the month, the trade organization had advised NewFront participants to stream their events in lieu of hosting in-person presentations due to fears surrounding COVID-19. Those virtual presentations were expected to kick off at the end of April.
But its now giving digital publishers, including Hulu, Roku and YouTube, more time to create and pull off these virtual events.
“We’re having extensive conversations with both buyers and presenters about how to leverage this year’s unique challenges to create something that’s not just 'OK, all things considered' but really and truly better,” David Cohen, president, IAB, said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a dynamic marketplace that connects buyers and sellers in a way that allows ample time for development, a robust platform for delivery, and safety for all.”
TV networks are currently scrambling to execute virtual versions of their annual upfront presentations. The goal had been to stream or distribute digital presentations the week of May 11, when the in-person events typically take place. It remains to be seen if that date will be shifted as well.