Allyson Felix defies ‘old logic’ to create her shoe line in Logitech’s empowering ad

Now that the Olympics are over, brands can no longer get in trouble for working with the event’s top stars if they’re not sponsors — and they can celebrate athletes' latest achievements.

Easily one of the athletes most in-demand is Allyson Felix, now the most decorated American track and field athlete in history with a total of 11 medals. Felix clinched gold once again for a relay event in the final days of the Toyko Olympics, wearing her own shoes from her new brand Saysh.

Today, Logitech is releasing a new ad featuring the Olympian that highlights her new shoe brand and her journey as both a professional athlete and mother to her two-year-old daughter Camryn. The 30-second spot highlights how Felix is using Logitech technology to create her shoe line. As part of the partnership, the computing and gaming brand provided Felix with tools she needed to create her new line virtually. Felix conceived, developed and launched Saysh completely virtually with her brother Wes using the tools during the pandemic.

The empowering spot takes a subtle dig at Felix’s old sponsor Nike, which she left two years ago after being among one of several athletes to criticize the brand for being penalized for becoming pregnant. Felix then signed with Athleta, which also lured Olympian gymnast Simone Biles away from Nike.

