Allyson Felix defies ‘old logic’ to create her shoe line in Logitech’s empowering ad

Ad takes a subtle dig at Nike as one of the ‘giants’ the Olympian has had to take on
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on August 12, 2021.
Credit: Logitech

Now that the Olympics are over, brands can no longer get in trouble for working with the event’s top stars if they’re not sponsors — and they can celebrate athletes' latest achievements.

Easily one of the athletes most in-demand is Allyson Felix, now the most decorated American track and field athlete in history with a total of 11 medals. Felix clinched gold once again for a relay event in the final days of the Toyko Olympics, wearing her own shoes from her new brand Saysh.

Today, Logitech is releasing a new ad featuring the Olympian that highlights her new shoe brand and her journey as both a professional athlete and mother to her two-year-old daughter Camryn. The 30-second spot highlights how Felix is using Logitech technology to create her shoe line. As part of the partnership, the computing and gaming brand provided Felix with tools she needed to create her new line virtually. Felix conceived, developed and launched Saysh completely virtually with her brother Wes using the tools during the pandemic. 

The empowering spot takes a subtle dig at Felix’s old sponsor Nike, which she left two years ago after being among one of several athletes to criticize the brand for being penalized for becoming pregnant. Felix then signed with Athleta, which also lured Olympian gymnast Simone Biles away from Nike.   

In the spot, created with Vice's creative agency Virtue, Felix’s voiceover says there’s a need to defy “old logic” with “new logic” over visuals of her running, her c-section scar and her daughter.

“Old logic says success is determined by wins. It says you can’t be a mother and a professional athlete. That you can’t take on giants,” says Felix as the camera zooms in on a pair of track shoes she’s holding on the beach in black and white. (Such footage appears similar to shots in the spot Felix introduced last week for Saysh.)

Felix then ties on her new Saysh shoes and the spot transitions to color. “New logic says watch me. Watch me become the most decorated track and field athlete in the world. Watch me start a brand designed by women, for women. When old logic holds us back, it’s up to us to defy it.”

The commercial will run across TV, on social, digital and streaming apps.

The ad continues Logitech’s “Defy Logic” campaign, which aims to celebrate people who defy expectations to create change and inspire others. The campaign launched earlier this year with a Super Bowl ad starring Lil Nas X.

“It’s women like Allyson Felix who embody what we mean by ‘Defy Logic,’” Najoh Tita-Reid, global chief marketing officer for Logitech, said in a statement. “Not only is she the best track and field athlete of all time, but she is an inspiration far beyond the sport; as a mother, an activist, entrepreneur and business owner. We are proud and inspired to have the opportunity to collaborate with her as she launches Saysh.”

Since Felix and other athletes first spoke out against Nike, the brand has introduced new pregnancy terms for mothers and developed its (M) maternity line, promoting it with a campaign featuring famous athletes such as Serena Williams as well as a video series timed to the Toyko Olympics about the Black maternal experience. Such marketing has faced some backlash from fans of Felix and other athlete moms for not mentioning their stories and the reason behind the new push.

Felix says she hopes the Logitech campaign will inspire young women to "defy logic" in their own lives. “For me ‘Defy Logic’ means celebrating individuals who are committed to creativity and innovation, but who also want to create real change,” she said in a statement. 

