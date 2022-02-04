Special Report: The Olympics

Procter & Gamble, 'Proud Sponsor of Moms,' features a dad in Olympics anthem

After a long wait this year, Wieden+Kennedy spot brings a twist to longtime sponsorship
By Jack Neff. Published on February 04, 2022.
20220204_P&G_Always_There_Chloe_Kim_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: P&G

It didn’t arrive months in advance like prior Procter & Gamble Co. Olympic sponsorship anthem videos, but the spot for the 2022 Winter Games is out. And in keeping with its predecessors, it’s about the parent of an Olympic athlete, and it’s a tear jerker.
 

The twist: P&G, a.k.a. “The Proud Sponsor of Moms,” is featuring a dad this time—Jong Jin, father of U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim. The Wieden+Kennedy film “features the real-life story of teaching, support and care Kim received from her father,” P&G noted in a blog post.

While P&G’s Olympic ads focused mainly on moms of Olympic athletes have often drawn rave reviews since they started coming out like clockwork with the 2010 Winter Games, one persistent criticism from dads of athletes in social media has been the absence of fathers in the ads.

“While the film features Chloe and her father, it’s about all the parents and loved ones who are always there and who prepare their children to stand on their own, persevere through setbacks and embrace the challenges they face,” P&G said in the post.

Like many other Olympics advertisers, P&G has been reticent about its Olympic ad and sponsorship plans up to now this year. The video released today shows key brands Pantene, Bounty, Crest and Tide joining the effort in addition to the P&G Good Everyday corporate brand.

Besides Kim, other Olympic and Paralympic athletes being featured by P&G in this year’s campaign include Nigerian bobsledder Simidele Adeagbo; U.S. women’s hockey team captain Kendall Coyne Schofield; Canadian freestyle skiers the Dufour-Lapointe sisters; U.S. para biathlon and para cross-country skiing athlete Oksana Masters; U.S. para biathlon and para cross-country skiing athlete Dan Cnossen; and U.S. para Alpine skiing athlete Danelle Umstead.

