Procter & Gamble, 'Proud Sponsor of Moms,' features a dad in Olympics anthem

The twist: P&G, a.k.a. “The Proud Sponsor of Moms,” is featuring a dad this time—Jong Jin, father of U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim. The Wieden+Kennedy film “features the real-life story of teaching, support and care Kim received from her father,” P&G noted in a blog post.

While P&G’s Olympic ads focused mainly on moms of Olympic athletes have often drawn rave reviews since they started coming out like clockwork with the 2010 Winter Games, one persistent criticism from dads of athletes in social media has been the absence of fathers in the ads.

“While the film features Chloe and her father, it’s about all the parents and loved ones who are always there and who prepare their children to stand on their own, persevere through setbacks and embrace the challenges they face,” P&G said in the post.