Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Cornett's gambit pays off

Small Agency of the Year, Southeast, Gold: Cornett
By Judann Pollack. Published on August 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
3Headed Monster takes slow and steady approach to notch 25% annual growth
Credit: Lexington Kentucky Convention and Visitors Center

 A pandemic is raging and one of your signature clients is a tourism agency. What do you do?

 

 

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency Award winners here.

 

 

If you’re Cornett, you play chess. Realizing that most people were home watching TV, the Kentucky agency decided to drum up interest for its client, the Lexington Kentucky Convention and Visitors Center, by borrowing some interest from Netflix’s monster hit “The Queen’s Gambit.” Working with a $25,000 budget, the shop transformed a hotel room into The Harmon Room, a retro-style accommodation named for the series’ protagonist. This simple idea resulted in the room being booked for more than 50 stays and a 2,570% year-over-year increase in social traffic to the organization’s VisitLEX website. 

The shop also cleverly leaped on another cultural phenomenon—the quick service restaurant chicken sandwich wars. For client A&W, Cornett urged the poultry purveyors to call a truce on Valentine’s Day (“Put down your buns”) as a way of promoting A&W’s Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders. As part of the effort, the shop concocted Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Body Pillows and lip balm made with “real A&W fryer oil” that could be won in social contests. The push drew 17,000 entries in a week overall with a 315% jump in social engagements on Facebook.

Cornett also drew on the area’s bourbon credentials by creating Whiskey Wednesdays on behalf of Buffalo Trace, a spirited, live-streamed weekly series for those in lockdown, which drew more than 4.8 million bourbon imbibers in total.

That’s not to say the pandemic didn’t dent revenue, which dropped 16%. But Cornett is poised to bounce back. One of the few women-owned agencies in the country—President Christy Hiler took over full ownership last year—Cornett is dedicated to diversity. Hiler is one of the founders and board members of BLAC, a coalition to raise representation for people of color within the small agency community. 

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency Award winners here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Broken Heart Love Affair's 'human' approach is winning plenty of client love

Broken Heart Love Affair's 'human' approach is winning plenty of client love
Media Matters delivers for Shipt and others during pandemic

Media Matters delivers for Shipt and others during pandemic
The Bait Shoppe's 'Da Vinci of Debt' masterpiece brought aid to Natural Light's most important consumers

The Bait Shoppe's 'Da Vinci of Debt' masterpiece brought aid to Natural Light's most important consumers
Award-winning work for Beats by Dre pushes Translation to the top during the pandemic

Award-winning work for Beats by Dre pushes Translation to the top during the pandemic
Tech and Soul's bold ideas for Dove and others lead to big wins in Brazil

Tech and Soul's bold ideas for Dove and others lead to big wins in Brazil
Color Creative offers great benefits, a money match for motorcycles—and free weed

Color Creative offers great benefits, a money match for motorcycles—and free weed

Gigil's outrageous ideas and team investments led to a revenue jump of 16%

Gigil's outrageous ideas and team investments led to a revenue jump of 16%

DNA posted its most profitable year ever while churning out smart creative

DNA posted its most profitable year ever while churning out smart creative