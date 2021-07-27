How will your agency change in 2022?
The event, which is once again virtual, kicks off on Monday, Aug. 2. The three-day event is dedicated to the needs of independent shops with fewer than 150 employees, giving practical, actionable advice to help build their businesses.
For the small agencies that weathered the storm of 2020, this year has brought about its own set of challenges and opportunities. Talent across the industry is leaving en masse; burnout is a real issue agency leaders need to address; practices that were troubling before lockdown have become so bad industry associations are exploring creating a code of conduct, and leaders across every industry are still trying to figure out what the post-pandemic workspace and work life will look like.
This year's keynote is Keith Cartwright, whose eponymous agency landed on this year's A-List and has made a name for itself with high-profile campaigns for Procter & Gamble and the National Basketball Association.
Among the topics being discussed through workshops, firesides, case studies and panels are:
• Checking your bias and walking the talk of diversity, equity and inclusion
• How a big client can change the dynamics of a small, independent shop
• Understanding what the culture of your agency really is and how it impacts your business
• What it means to sell your shop
• How to structure a contract that works for both you and your client
• Why burnout, diversity and inclusion aren't just buzzwords that will disappear in 2022
Confirmed speakers include:
Tracy Wong, co-founder and chief creative officer, WongDoody
Dawn Wade, managing partner and chief strategy officer, Nimbus
Marco Vega, co-founder and president, We Believers
Matt Talbot, chief creative officer, WorkInProgress
Lorraine Stewart, founder and CEO, Rojek Consulting
Lizzy Sonenfeld, partner and creative director, Two Things
Lindsey Slaby, founder, Sunday Dinner
Glenn E. Singleton, founder and CEO, Courageous Conversation
Elisa Silva, partner and managing director, 3Headed Monster
Ricker Schlecht, senior VP of product, visual and creative, Duluth Trading Co.
Mo Said, founder and chief creative officer, Mojo Supermarket
Elizabeth Rosenberg, founder, The Good Advice Co.
Christofer Peterson, senior VP of people and culture, Dagger
Elizabeth Paul, chief strategy officer, The Martin Agency
Mark McQuillan, founder and managing partner, Jam3
Dana Lytle, founder, CEO and chief creative officer, Planet Propaganda
Gustavo Lauria, co-founder, We Believers
Megan Lally, managing partner, Highdive
Nancy Hill, founder, Media Sherpas
Christy Hiler, president, Cornett
Kate Higgins, chief growth officer, Erich & Kallman
Jonathan Gudai, CEO, Adomni
Michael Goldberg, principal, Rojek Consulting
Courtney Cotrupe, CEO, Partners + Napier
Paulo Carvajal, chief strategy officer, Noble People
Keith Cartwright, founder, president and chief creative officer, Cartwright
Roger Camp, partner and chief creative officer, Camp + King
Elizabeth Brennan, head of advertiser strategy, Permutive
Ruth Bernstein, CEO, Yard
