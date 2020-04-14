Living on the Edge: Filming a commercial during the pandemic
Living on the Edge is a weekly series exploring how small agencies have overcome adversity and applied creativity, ingenuity and hard work to solve a business problem. This installment is about how the RP3 Agency was able to put together a budget, shot list and schedule a Giant Foods shoot—in less than 24 hours.
RP3 is a mid-sized, independent agency based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. One of our clients is grocery chain Giant Food, which has 169 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Virginia. As you can imagine, grocery stores, like agencies, are living on the edge right now and experiencing extreme disruption due to COVID-19. To make matters worse, grocery stores are struggling to keep the stores stocked and their customers safe, all the while being at the forefront in the media.
For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been working with them proactively to determine how to best navigate these uncertain waters, and what to do from a messaging standpoint. But in the midst of that, they came to us with an urgent, high-priority ask. They wanted to be able to feature actual store footage in news coverage. However, they didn't want to further disrupt operations within their stores, nor did they want to risk a news outlet inadvertently capturing something on tape and twisting a story, which would be less than helpful right now.
Fortunately, we had recently launched our in-house Content Lab, which we built to produce and distribute content at the speed of culture. Turns out, it’s also perfect for handling emergencies like this. Our Content Lab team sprung into action and, within an hour, we were on a call assessing Giant’s needs. By afternoon we had a budget and a shot list. By end of day we had a crew put together and approval to shoot the following morning at 8 a.m. at one of their locations in D.C. By the end of the following day, we delivered a total of 4 minutes worth of broadcast quality, edited B-roll.
At RP3, we pride ourselves on going above and beyond for our clients. In fact “Seeing beyond the assignment” is one of our core values. And this situation was a great example of putting that belief into action.
Ironically, our campaign for Giant is called "The Little Things are Giant," and in this case we were able to live out that spirit by giving them one less thing to worry about during this crazy time. Our client was extremely thankful and happy we were willing and able to do this. And we were happy we were able to lend a hand and support them. The vibe was positive, and created a real sense of togetherness—something all agencies and clients are going to have to work to maintain in order to get through this pandemic.
