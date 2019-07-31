Small Agency Campaign Of The Year, Integrated, Gold: Montefiore Hospital, “Corazon,” JohnXHannes
At the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, filmgoers at a screening of “Corazón” were given an unusual request: pull out their phones. A custom mobile site detected the viewer’s heartbeat before directing them to register as an organ donor, all in under 15 seconds.
It was all part of a campaign from JohnXHannes for Montefiore Hospital in New York. The hospital wanted to improve donor registry rolls in the state, where 98 percent of people support organ donation, but only one in five are registered as a potential donor.
The agency created the 48-minute film, in which Ana de Armas of “Blade Runner 2049” stars as Elena Ramirez, a sex worker from the Dominican Republic who must travel to Montefiore to meet the only doctor who can perform the heart transplant she needs to survive.
Directed by John Hillcoat (“The Road”) via Serial Pictures and co-starring Academy Award nominee Demian Bichir, the film is based on a true story. The results were just as real. The campaign won the 2018 Health and Wellness Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. And the integrated campaign assets—TV, interactive billboards in Times Square, print, radio, social, digital and, of course, cinema placements—reached 10 million people. Some 10,000 people saw the film itself. More importantly, 5,000 registered as organ donors through the custom mobile site.