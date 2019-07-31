Small Agency Campaign Of The Year, Pro Bono, Silver: “March for our Lives, Bulletproof Schools,” DCX Growth Accelerator
After the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, both student survivors and the general public knew something needed to be done. That’s when Tommy Noonan, DCX Growth Accelerator’s executive creative drirector, who had a 1-year-old child at the time of the massacre, conceived “Bulletproof Schools.” The idea was simple: strap a bulletproof vest emblazoned with the logos of companies who advertise on NRA TV to a child participating in a March for Our Lives protest event and call them out for their support.
With no media spending, the campaign was able to generate more than 70 million impressions and remained on Reddit’s front page for five consecutive days. But beyond digital impressions, the campaign brought about real-world change: FedEx and Lloyd’s of London both pulled their support for NRA TV after “Bulletproof Schools” went viral, and YouTube banned videos showing firearms demonstrations. In June 2019, more than a year after the Parkland shooting, the NRA officially shut down its television network. Mission accomplished.