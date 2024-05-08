Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards 2024—everything you need to know

The two-day conference will consist of hands-on workshops, panels, case studies, fireside chats, peer-to-peer sharing and more to explore issues common to small agency owners and operators.

What is the Ad Age Small Agency Conference?

Now in its second decade, this multi-day event begins with a half day of workshops conducted by industry experts and a second full day of learning from agency owners and operators, chief marketing officers and others. The event, which is specifically tailored to the needs of shops with fewer than 150 employees, is geared toward helping shops grow and thrive. The event ends with the Small Agency Awards, in which Ad Age names the best small agencies in the country. Last year’s winners can be found here.

Where will it take place and when?

This year’s event will be held in Boston at Flynn Cruiseport beginning on July 23 and running through July 24. Events on the first day run from noon to 5 p.m. The second-day agenda, which begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m., includes breakfast, lunch and networking breaks. The awards ceremony on the second day, July 24, starts at 6 p.m.

Who is speaking at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference?

This year’s keynote is Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and author of “The Life Brief: A Playbook for No-Regrets Living.” Other speakers include Lindsey Slaby, founder of consultancy Sunday Dinner; Pete Carter, founder of Creative Haystack; influencer marketing strategist Lindsey Gamble; Kristin Lane, VP head of consumer activation and engagement, MassMutual; Marian Leitner-Waldman, founder and CEO of Archer Roose Wines; and Michael Sugar, principal at Sugar23. More participants will be announced closer to the date.