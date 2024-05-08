Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference and Awards program comes to Boston on July 23 and 24, with an agenda aimed at giving small agencies the tools to succeed in the coming year.
Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards 2024—everything you need to know
The two-day conference will consist of hands-on workshops, panels, case studies, fireside chats, peer-to-peer sharing and more to explore issues common to small agency owners and operators.
What is the Ad Age Small Agency Conference?
Now in its second decade, this multi-day event begins with a half day of workshops conducted by industry experts and a second full day of learning from agency owners and operators, chief marketing officers and others. The event, which is specifically tailored to the needs of shops with fewer than 150 employees, is geared toward helping shops grow and thrive. The event ends with the Small Agency Awards, in which Ad Age names the best small agencies in the country. Last year’s winners can be found here.
Where will it take place and when?
This year’s event will be held in Boston at Flynn Cruiseport beginning on July 23 and running through July 24. Events on the first day run from noon to 5 p.m. The second-day agenda, which begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m., includes breakfast, lunch and networking breaks. The awards ceremony on the second day, July 24, starts at 6 p.m.
Who is speaking at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference?
This year’s keynote is Bonnie Wan, partner and head of brand strategy at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and author of “The Life Brief: A Playbook for No-Regrets Living.” Other speakers include Lindsey Slaby, founder of consultancy Sunday Dinner; Pete Carter, founder of Creative Haystack; influencer marketing strategist Lindsey Gamble; Kristin Lane, VP head of consumer activation and engagement, MassMutual; Marian Leitner-Waldman, founder and CEO of Archer Roose Wines; and Michael Sugar, principal at Sugar23. More participants will be announced closer to the date.
What’s on the agenda?
Among the topics that will be explored: How to position and market your agency; strategies for winning business without a pitch; new agency compensation models; how to understand Gen Z; exit strategies for founders; entertainment as the new agency IP; tips to grow your agency; and instruction on how to work with creators. Leaders and founders from shops including BarkleyOKRP, Yard, Quality Meats, Curiosity, Dagger, Kin, Superheroes, Mischief @ No Fixed Address and others will also take the stage to share their experiences and best practices.
Who attends the Ad Age Small Agency Conference?
The conference is geared toward owners and operators of small agencies of every kind—advertising, media, PR, consultancies, experiential, B2B and more—and is aimed at giving actionable advice for moving your business forward. Attendees also engage in workshops, peer-to-peer sharing and case studies geared to provide creative inspiration.
How much are tickets?
This event often sells out; tickets at the $899 friends and family rate are available until May 24 and can be purchased here. Starting May 25, the price rises to $999 per ticket.
Where can I buy tickets and see updates?
You can buy tickets and see the latest information, including speakers, topics and other details, at AdAge.com/SACA2024.